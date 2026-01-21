Air Force One's Abrupt Landing Sparks Trump, 79, Health Fears — Leaving Social Media Users Suspecting 'Prez Suffered Medical Emergency'

The president's plane returned to Joint Base Andrews shortly after its 10:20 p.m. takeoff. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the traveling media the crew experienced a "minor electrical issue" and turned around "out of an abundance of caution."

However, given the ongoing speculation over the 79-year-old Trump's health, conspiracy theorists online questioned the reasoning.

"Trump is experiencing a health emergency on Air Force One," one person reasoned in a tweet, as another mocked: "A pacemaker is a small electrical issue."

While one person blasted: "Turns out even the jet couldn’t stay airborne under the weight of Trump’s fraud, fascism, and frequent flyer felonies."

Another user wrote: "President Trump is rumored to have suffered a medical emergency on board Air Force One."

One user questioned: "Hmmmmmm. Minor electrical or major medical?"