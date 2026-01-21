Trump, 79, Struggles on Air Force One Stairs After Landing in Switzerland Fueling Fresh Health and Dementia Fears

Video footage captured Trump as he stepped out of Air Force One on Wednesday morning, January 21. Hours earlier, Air Force One was forced to return to Washington D.C. due to an electrical issue, adding about three hours to the journey.

He looked worn out after the long flight, which came after a 104-minute long press briefing at the White House and a trip to Miami, Florida, on Monday night for the college football national championship game.

The president, who was bundled up in a black coat, made sure he had a secure grip on the handrail before descending the stairs one-by-one down to the tarmac.

On more than one occasion Trump has gone on a bizarre tangent about stairs, including how difficult they are to navigate and how his fear of falling down them has increased with age.