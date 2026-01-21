Trump, 79, Struggles on Air Force One Stairs After Landing in Switzerland Fueling Fresh Health and Dementia Fears
Jan. 21 2026, Published 11:52 a.m. ET
Donald Trump fueled health concerns as he appeared to struggle as he walked down Air Force One's stairs after landing in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, looked exhausted as he carefully disembarked the presidential plane before briefly speaking with reporters awaiting his arrival on the ground.
Fears for Trump's Health Ramp Up
Video footage captured Trump as he stepped out of Air Force One on Wednesday morning, January 21. Hours earlier, Air Force One was forced to return to Washington D.C. due to an electrical issue, adding about three hours to the journey.
He looked worn out after the long flight, which came after a 104-minute long press briefing at the White House and a trip to Miami, Florida, on Monday night for the college football national championship game.
The president, who was bundled up in a black coat, made sure he had a secure grip on the handrail before descending the stairs one-by-one down to the tarmac.
On more than one occasion Trump has gone on a bizarre tangent about stairs, including how difficult they are to navigate and how his fear of falling down them has increased with age.
Trump's 'Humiliating' Speech in Davos
Trump's concerning appearance on the tarmac was followed by a "humiliating" speech at the World Economic Forum, which sparked calls for the 25th Amendment to be invoked as critics claimed the president is clearly not fit for office.
"The choice is impeachment and removal or calamity for the United States," wrote an X user. "I don't see how anybody watching Trump's speech in Davos can draw any other conclusion. He's a senile madman."
"What’s crazy to me is that they were ready to invoke the 25th for (Joe) Biden but wow, for Trump it’s clearly needed," replied a user in reference to intense criticism over the former president's age and mental acuity, particularly from Trump.
"The entire world just watched an old, low-energy, confused man ramble incoherently and attack our allies in his Davos speech this morning," another comment read. "The president of the United States is an international laughingstock."
"Trump's Davos speech is an embarrassing ramble. America, humiliated," echoed a third critic.
Others noted how Trump mixed up Greenland and Iceland three times during his speech, after he mistakenly referred to Greenland as Iceland just one day before.
"It’s so apparent Trump has dementia," said another user.
Trump's trip to Switzerland was expected to be a tense meeting, as the president has been bizarrely fixated on seizing Greenland for the U.S., prompting NATO allies to send military troops to the island.
In yet another late-night Truth Social rant, Trump shared personal messages between himself and other world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.
His social media fit came after a shocking letter he sent to the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere was leaked. Trump seemingly blamed his insane Greenland takeover plan on Norway not giving the Nobel Peace Prize last year, even though the Nobel Prize Committee is an independent organization that is not influenced by the Norwegian government.