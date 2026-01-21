Blake Lively Branded a 'F---ing Terrorist' by Sony Executive During Production After Actress Threatened to Walk Away From 'It Ends With Us'
Jan. 21 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
Blake Lively was allegedly branded a "f---ing terrorist" by a Sony Pictures executive during a tense moment on the set of It Ends With Us, according to newly unsealed court testimony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comment came from Sony executive Andrea Giannetti, who admitted in a deposition that she used the phrase while venting frustrations about the production.
Giannetti's testimony was unsealed on Tuesday, January 20, just days before a summary judgment hearing in Lively's ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, set for January 22.
The remark – which she made to producer Jamey Heath – claimed that Lively threatened to walk away from the film unless her concerns were addressed.
Lively had reportedly submitted a detailed list of demands, said to include 17 points. She believed the changes were necessary to address issues on set.
Giannetti did not deny the remark in court. When asked if she recalled telling Heath that Lively, 38, was "a f---ing terrorist," she answered, "Yes," according to People.
'Unreleasable'
Giannetti testified the comment was made under intense pressure. At the time, Sony had already invested roughly $28million in the project.
"There was a tremendous amount of money that had been invested and spent, and we had to finish the movie, or it was unreleasable," the executive said.
'Thank You 50Million Times'
Giannetti also testified she could not recall Lively raising any specific complaints about Baldoni or fellow producer Heath during conversations in mid-May 2024. She said she did not remember the actress describing any particular on-set behavior that made her feel uneasy.
However, Giannetti acknowledged that she understood Lively was prepared to walk away from the film if her concerns were not resolved.
The strained dynamic behind the scenes appeared to ease after the movie's release. Following the film's August 2024 debut, Giannetti sent Lively an enthusiastic message celebrating the project's box office success and praising her role in bringing it to life.
In the message — later submitted as evidence — Giannetti applauded Lively's dedication to the film and credited her with helping drive its early financial milestone.
"Blake, $50million!! Your blood, sweat, tears, brilliant smarts, heart, and soul in every single frame," Giannetti wrote in an August 11, 2024, text. "My God, it's incredible. Thank you 50million times. And it's only Saturday night."
'Never-Before-Seen Testimony'
In a January 20 statement, attorney Sigrid McCawley, who is part of Lively's legal team, said the case is now focused solely on the actress's claims. She noted that the court previously dismissed Wayfarer’s retaliatory countersuit in its entirety last June.
"As we head to trial, only Ms. Lively's claims against the defendants remain," McCawley said. "The Court dismissed Wayfarer's retaliatory countersuit in its entirety last June."
"The newly unsealed evidence contains never-before-seen testimony, messages, and evidence from numerous eyewitnesses backing the claims in Ms. Lively's lawsuit," she said.
"The evidence includes Ms. Lively's own testimony describing the harassment she faced, as well as new evidence from numerous women describing their own disturbing experiences," McCawley added.
"The newly unsealed evidence shows the concerns of Ms. Lively and others were documented in real-time as early as Spring 2023, and Wayfarer understood them as 'sexual harassment' concerns,” she continued. "The evidence also documents how Wayfarer refused to investigate, but instead attempted to 'bury' Ms. Lively and others who spoke up through retaliation."
A judge is expected to hear arguments on whether some or all of Lively's remaining claims will move forward. The trial is currently scheduled for May 2026.