Taylor Swift Called Justin Baldoni 'a B----' with a 'Tiny Violin' in Bombshell Texts to Former BFF Blake Lively

RadarOnline.com can reveal the superstar singer’s catty remarks were sent in text messages to Blake Lively , who is suing her It Ends with Us co-star for sexual harassment.

Lively dubbed Baldoni the "doofus director of my movie" in text messages to Swift, who the actress allegedly asked to endorse her revision of the It Ends With Us script without even reading it back in April 2023.

Baldoni's lawyers claim the singer was supportive of the request, according to the docs.

Swift agreed to do Lively's bidding, texting Lively, "I'll do anything for you!!," per the court docs

After a meeting about changing the script at Lively’s apartment with Baldoni, the actress called Swift the "absolute greatest friend ever."