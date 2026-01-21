Taylor Swift Called Justin Baldoni 'a B----' with a 'Tiny Violin' in Bombshell Texts to Former BFF Blake Lively
Jan. 21 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift branded Justin Baldoni a "b----" with a "tiny violin", explosive new court documents have claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the superstar singer’s catty remarks were sent in text messages to Blake Lively, who is suing her It Ends with Us co-star for sexual harassment.
Catty Comments
Lively dubbed Baldoni the "doofus director of my movie" in text messages to Swift, who the actress allegedly asked to endorse her revision of the It Ends With Us script without even reading it back in April 2023.
Baldoni's lawyers claim the singer was supportive of the request, according to the docs.
Swift agreed to do Lively's bidding, texting Lively, "I'll do anything for you!!," per the court docs
After a meeting about changing the script at Lively’s apartment with Baldoni, the actress called Swift the "absolute greatest friend ever."
Bitter Legal War Takes Fresh Twist
She wrote: "You were so epically heroic today. I recapped every moment to Ryan (Reynolds).
"I kept remembering stuff. You making s--- up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the world's absolute greatest friend ever."
In December 2024, Swift texted Lively ahead of the bombshell New York Times article that claimed Baldoni waged a smear campaign against the Gossip Girl alum, writing: "I think this b--- knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin," according to the docs.
The court papers also reveal that Lively bad-mouthed Baldoni to her other famous friends, including Matt Damon and his wife Lucy, and she allegedly told Ben Affleck that the director was a "chaotic clown."
Lively Gossips About Baldoni To A-List Pals
Swift was first dragged into Lively and Baldoni’s feud in January 2025 when the director filed his countersuit against Lively.
Baldoni's filing included text messages referencing a moment when he allegedly felt "pressured" by Reynolds and Swift, whom the actress called her protective "dragons," to respond positively to a scene Lively rewrote.
Back in June 2025, a rep for Swift distanced the pop star from It Ends With Us and the surrounding legal drama.
"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."
Since that statement, Swift and Lively's relationship is now in tatters.
And Swift took out her frustration about being dragged into the saga by alluding to their feud in her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, released in October.
Tracks Ruin the Friendship and CANCELLED! were considered by fans "very thinly veiled" attacks on Lively, which left the actress devastated.
A friend of the former pals told RadarOnline.com: "Blake is devastated – this isn't something she can easily move past. She really loved Taylor and never thought their friendship would fall apart like this.
"Hearing those songs has hit her hard, and seeing people online convinced they're about her just makes it even more painful."