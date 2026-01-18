Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The One Astonishingly Obvious Reason Donald Trump is Being Branded 'Beyond a Moron' Over His Plan to Invade Greenland

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is being branded 'beyond a moron' by critics and foreign policy experts after reviving talk of invading Greenland.

Jan. 18 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RadarOnline.com can reveal Donald Trump is being branded "beyond a moron" by critics and foreign policy experts after reviving talk of invading or taking over Greenland, as the United States already has sweeping rights to build and operate military bases across the island under a Cold War-era agreement.

Trump, 79, has in recent days renewed his fixation with Greenland, arguing the vast Arctic island is essential to U.S. national security and suggesting America should either buy it or simply take control of the region.

Article continues below advertisement

Cold War Deal Already Gives US Sweeping Power

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump revived talk of taking over Greenland

Article continues below advertisement

The president has cited concerns about Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic and mocked Denmark's military presence, including its dog sled patrols.

Trump has declared: "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security."

His remarks have reignited diplomatic tensions with Denmark and Greenland, while baffling analysts who say Washington already has nearly unrestricted military access there.

Under a little-known defense agreement signed in 1951 between the United States and Denmark, which still controls parts of Greenland's foreign and defense policy, the U.S. is allowed to "construct, install, maintain, and operate" military bases across the island.

The pact also grants authority to house personnel and control landings, takeoffs, anchorages and the movement of ships and aircraft.

The agreement was updated in 2004 to formally include Greenland's semiautonomous government, requiring consultation on significant changes.

Article continues below advertisement

Experts Say U.S. Can Do What It Wants There

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of people rallying
Source: MEGA

Foreign officials called his plan unnecessary.

Article continues below advertisement

Mikkel Runge Olesen, a researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies in Copenhagen, said: "The U.S. has such a free hand in Greenland that it can pretty much do what it wants."

He added: "I have a very hard time seeing that the U.S. couldn't get pretty much everything it wanted, if it just asked nicely."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Greenland’s prime minister rejected the proposal.

Article continues below advertisement

That reality has led to sharp criticism of Trump's rhetoric.

One European diplomatic source told us: "People are calling him 'beyond a moron' on this issue because he is threatening invasion over something the U.S. already effectively has.

"The legal framework is already there."

A former U.S. defense official added: "If this was about security, Washington could expand its presence tomorrow without buying or doing anything. That's why allies are shaking their heads."

Article continues below advertisement

Denmark And Greenland Flatly Reject His Plan

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

'We'll Sue Your A-- Off': White House Threatens Lawsuit as Donald Trump Spars With CBS Evening News Anchor on Camera

split image of Mohamed Ramadan and Lara Trump and then Lara Trump

Lara Trump's 'Embarrassing' Music Collaboration With Egyptian Rapper Mohamed Ramadan Goes Viral

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of people rallying
Source: MEGA

Most Greenland residents opposed an American takeover.

Trump's interest in buying Greenland is said to be his preferred plan of action. But Olesen has dismissed the idea outright, saying Denmark does not have the authority to sell the island.

"It is impossible," he said. Greenland's 57,000 residents have the right to decide their future, and a poll last year found 85 percent opposed an American takeover.

Greenland's prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, has repeatedly rejected Trump's suggestions, saying this week: "Our country is not for sale."

The strategic roots of that agreement stretch back to World War II, when Denmark was occupied by Nazi Germany and its ambassador in Washington struck a deal allowing U.S. forces to defend Greenland.

American troops later established more than a dozen bases there. Today, only one remains active, the Pittufik Space Base, which tracks missile activity across the Arctic.

Peter Ernstved Rasmussen, a Danish defense analyst, said the consultation requirements are largely symbolic. "It is a courtesy formula," he said.

"If the U.S. wanted to act without asking, it could simply inform Denmark that it is building a base, an airfield or a port."

That, experts say, is why Trump's threats have infuriated Danish officials.

Jens Adser Sorensen, a former senior official in Denmark's parliament, said: "Why don't you use the mechanism of the defense agreement if you're so worried about the security situation? The framework is there. It's in place."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.