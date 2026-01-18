RadarOnline.com can reveal Donald Trump is being branded "beyond a moron" by critics and foreign policy experts after reviving talk of invading or taking over Greenland, as the United States already has sweeping rights to build and operate military bases across the island under a Cold War-era agreement. Trump, 79, has in recent days renewed his fixation with Greenland, arguing the vast Arctic island is essential to U.S. national security and suggesting America should either buy it or simply take control of the region.

Article continues below advertisement

Cold War Deal Already Gives US Sweeping Power

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump revived talk of taking over Greenland

Article continues below advertisement

The president has cited concerns about Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic and mocked Denmark's military presence, including its dog sled patrols. Trump has declared: "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security." His remarks have reignited diplomatic tensions with Denmark and Greenland, while baffling analysts who say Washington already has nearly unrestricted military access there. Under a little-known defense agreement signed in 1951 between the United States and Denmark, which still controls parts of Greenland's foreign and defense policy, the U.S. is allowed to "construct, install, maintain, and operate" military bases across the island. The pact also grants authority to house personnel and control landings, takeoffs, anchorages and the movement of ships and aircraft. The agreement was updated in 2004 to formally include Greenland's semiautonomous government, requiring consultation on significant changes.

Article continues below advertisement

Experts Say U.S. Can Do What It Wants There

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Foreign officials called his plan unnecessary.

Article continues below advertisement

Mikkel Runge Olesen, a researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies in Copenhagen, said: "The U.S. has such a free hand in Greenland that it can pretty much do what it wants." He added: "I have a very hard time seeing that the U.S. couldn't get pretty much everything it wanted, if it just asked nicely."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Greenland’s prime minister rejected the proposal.

Article continues below advertisement

That reality has led to sharp criticism of Trump's rhetoric. One European diplomatic source told us: "People are calling him 'beyond a moron' on this issue because he is threatening invasion over something the U.S. already effectively has. "The legal framework is already there." A former U.S. defense official added: "If this was about security, Washington could expand its presence tomorrow without buying or doing anything. That's why allies are shaking their heads."

Article continues below advertisement

Denmark And Greenland Flatly Reject His Plan

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Most Greenland residents opposed an American takeover.