'We'll Sue Your A-- Off': White House Threatens Lawsuit as Donald Trump Spars With CBS Evening News Anchor on Camera
Jan. 18 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned CBS News this week that the network could face legal action if it failed to air President Donald Trump’s interview with CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil in full, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to audio obtained by The New York Times, the warning came moments after Trump’s interview with Dokoupil in Michigan on Tuesday, January 13.
Trump CBS Interview
Leavitt, speaking on behalf of the president, cautioned CBS against editing the segment.
"He said, 'Make sure you guys don't cut the tape, make sure the interview is out in full,'" Leavitt said, according to the recording.
Dokoupil replied, "Yeah, we're doing it, yeah."
"He said, 'If it's not out in full, we'll sue your a-- off,'" Leavitt continued, according to the outlet.
The Times reported that some CBS staffers present believed the remark was made in jest. Dokoupil responded with humor, saying, "He always says that!" Kim Harvey, executive producer of CBS Evening News, was also heard reacting, saying, "Oh, great, OK!"
In a statement following the report, a CBS News spokesperson said, "The moment we booked this interview, we made the independent decision to air it unedited and in its entirety." The network published the interview in full later that night.
Leavitt told The Times that the administration's position was straightforward. "The American people deserve to watch President Trump's full interviews, unedited, no cuts. And guess what? The interview ran in full."
CBS News Lawsuit
Trump previously sued CBS News over a 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The lawsuit centered on how CBS edited the interview and aired portions across two different nights, with Trump alleging election interference. CBS ultimately settled the lawsuit ahead of its parent company Paramount's merger with Skydance Media.
During Tuesday's interview, Trump also teased Dokoupil while sparring over economic issues, suggesting the CBS anchor would not have a job if Harris had won the election.
"Tony, we now have the hottest country in the world. And a year-and-a-half ago, our country was dead. We had a dead country," Trump said. "You wouldn't have a job right now. If [Kamala Harris] got in, you probably wouldn't have a job right now."
"Your boss, who's an amazing guy, might be bust, OK?" Trump added. "Let me just tell you — you wouldn't have this job. You wouldn't have this job — certainly whatever the hell they're paying you. Our country is rocketing right now. We have the hottest country in the world. If they got in, we'd be Venezuela on steroids."
Trump was referring to David Ellison, the new owner of Paramount and son of billionaire Trump ally Larry Ellison.
Tony Dokoupil Pushes Back
As the interview concluded, Dokoupil pushed back.
"For the record, I do think I'd have this job even if the other guys won," he told Trump.
The president replied, "Yeah — but at a lesser salary."