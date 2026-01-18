Your tip
Lara Trump's 'Embarrassing' Music Collaboration With Egyptian Rapper Mohamed Ramadan Goes Viral

split image of Mohamed Ramadan and Lara Trump and then Lara Trump
Source: @rpsagainsttrump/X; MEGA

Lara Trump's collaboration with Egyptian rapper Mohamed Ramadan sparks social media buzz and online reaction.

Profile Image

Jan. 18 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Lara Trump stirred social media chaos after resurfaced footage showed her dancing alongside Egyptian rap superstar Mohamed Ramadan in a music video collaboration that left critics scratching their heads, RadarOnline.com can report.

The footage, shot in September and widely shared over the weekend, captured Eric Trump's wife moving to the beat as she appeared to record scenes for the song 'Sah-Sah.'

'Cringe!'

Image of Lara Trump dances with Mohamed Ramadan during a video shoot for their upcoming track.
Source: @rpsagainsttrump/X

Lara Trump dances with Mohamed Ramadan during a video shoot for their upcoming track.

The collaboration paired Lara, 43, with the 37-year-old Arabic superstar in an unexpected crossover that quickly drew attention on social media.

"What's Lara Trump doing?" one person questioned.

"The whole family is cringe," wrote a second.

Another said, "Embarrassing herself as usual."

"Making a fool of herself?" someone shared.

"Attempting to dance and look cool. Failing miserably," a comment read.

"Cringe! I feel this whole look/dance and music is reminiscent of 2012… does anyone want to tell her??" someone else wrote.

"So Lara can neither sing nor dance. What is it she can do?" a commenter asked.

Source: @rpsagainsttrump/X

The duo filmed their collaboration in September, generating online buzz over the weekend.

'Traditional Values'

Image of Lara appears mid-performance alongside the 37-year-old Egyptian rapper in the music video.
Source: @rpsagainsttrump/X

Lara appears mid-performance alongside the 37-year-old Egyptian rapper in the music video.

The two first crossed paths at a Make Music Right event in August. The conservative-leaning music initiative, founded by Lara, focuses on promoting artists and projects that reflect what it describes as "traditional values."

"Our Vision is to build a movement that educates Americans on music's role in shaping perspectives and to promote a music culture that upholds traditional values and elevates American society," the company's website states.

Trump Ramadan Collab

Image of The song is set for release on January 23, marking Lara's second Arabic collaboration.
Source: MEGA

The song is set for release on January 23, marking Lara's second Arabic collaboration.

Following the shoot, Ramadan shared multiple photos of himself with Lara on his Instagram, where he boasts more than 31 million followers.

In one post from September, he praised the experience and hinted that the collaboration was on the way.

"Best workday with @laraleatrump and her daughter, the little princess Carolina Trump, sweetest girl in the world," Ramadan wrote in September. "Happy Global African American Day. Stay tuned."

The track is set for release on January 23 and marked Lara's second collaboration with an Arabic musician.

Earlier this year, she teamed up with Moroccan-American rapper French Montana on the song 'No Days Off,' which was released in February 2025.

More Music Backlash

Image of Lara has previously experienced backlash for her music.
Source: MEGA

Lara has previously experienced backlash for her music.

This wasn't the first time Lara faced ridicule for her music. In 2025, she released a cover of Tom Petty's 'I Won’t Back Down,' which quickly drew online mockery and renewed attention on her musical efforts.

She also wrote an original song in September 2024 called 'Hero,' which was to honor firefighters.

However, that was also met with significant backlash.

"My dogs were rough-housing until I turned up the volume to hear the voice. They stopped and howled. This is some tone-deaf s--t," a user wrote about her song.

