Lara Trump's 'Embarrassing' Music Collaboration With Egyptian Rapper Mohamed Ramadan Goes Viral

The collaboration paired Lara, 43, with the 37-year-old Arabic superstar in an unexpected crossover that quickly drew attention on social media.

"What's Lara Trump doing?" one person questioned.

"The whole family is cringe," wrote a second.

Another said, "Embarrassing herself as usual."

"Making a fool of herself?" someone shared.

"Attempting to dance and look cool. Failing miserably," a comment read.

"Cringe! I feel this whole look/dance and music is reminiscent of 2012… does anyone want to tell her??" someone else wrote.

"So Lara can neither sing nor dance. What is it she can do?" a commenter asked.