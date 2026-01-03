Trump's Unhealthy Behavior Awkwardly Shamed During Daughter-In-Law Lara's 'Cringe' TV Workout Session — After The Don Moaned Over Exercising and Staying Fit
Jan. 2 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Not every member of the Trump family has an aversion to exercise, RadarOnline.com can report, despite the president's loathing of working out.
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, flaunted her physique while clapping back at the Don's disgust of personal training.
Trump's Fitness Non-routine
Trump turned heads on Friday, January 2, when, during an interview published in the Wall Street Journal, the 79-year-old confessed that working out is "not for him."
"I just don’t like it. It’s boring," Trump said. "To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me."
But it is for son Eric's wife, Lara, who just so happened to be on Fox & Friends Friday morning for a segment on exercise in the new year. The 43-year-old joined Crunch fitness instructor Danelle Rivera on the program to show off some stretchy moves.
Co-host Brian Kilmeade, who tried to blame his tight suit for his poor workout performance, just couldn't resist asking the in-law about Trump's comments.
Lara Trump 'Shades' President
After Lara gushed, "We have some people in this administration saying we're gonna start working out at the airport, and I love it," a reference to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's promise to add workout areas in terminals. Kilmeade chided: "Not the president. The president said it’s boring."
But Lara took the bait in stride, proudly responding: "I'm working out for all the Trumps, so don’t worry about it. "We got it going on."
Despite his distaste for working up a sweat, Trump continued to brag about his physique.
He took to Truth Social after the article was published to reiterate, "The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH'" physically as well as cognitively.
Putting the 'Don' in McDonalds
One thing that is far from perfect is the president's fast-food-heavy diet, although it has always seemed to work for him.
Trump is known to eat greasy hamburgers, preferably from McDonald's, several times a day, along with fries, and to drink copious amounts of Diet Coke. He's famous for hating fruits, vegetables, and other staples of an otherwise balanced diet.
He chalked up his incredible amounts of energy to his parents, who were the same way throughout their lives.
"Genetics are very important. And I have very good genetics," Trump said of his family history.
Bodybuilding is Big Business
Lara, meanwhile, has turned her love of physical fitness into a business. During a workout day last April, Lara put her sculpted figure on display in a bright red sports top and leggings from her premium activewear brand, Lara Trump Collection.
"In case you thought this week's My View couldn't get any better… we're hitting the gym with @colbycovington," she shared in the upload, which also featured mixed martial artist Colby Covington.
On the Trump Organization's official website, Lara opened up about maintaining a healthy lifestyle amid her hectic schedule.
"As an athlete for my entire life, I have always appreciated the way that exercise can affect everything from your physique to your mood," she shared. "I make it a point (although it's often a very early point) to start my day with exercise. As someone who likes to have goals to strive toward, I like to compete in triathlons on a regular basis. It makes going for a run, bike ride, or swim that much more meaningful while I'm doing it."
Lara added, "I hope that my children will one day appreciate how much of a stress reliever and overall positive experience exercise can be."