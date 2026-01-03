Trump's Unhealthy Behavior Awkwardly Shamed During Daughter-In-Law Lara's 'Cringe' TV Workout Session — After The Don Moaned Over Exercising and Staying Fit

Trump turned heads on Friday, January 2, when, during an interview published in the Wall Street Journal, the 79-year-old confessed that working out is "not for him."

"I just don’t like it. It’s boring," Trump said. "To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me."

But it is for son Eric's wife, Lara, who just so happened to be on Fox & Friends Friday morning for a segment on exercise in the new year. The 43-year-old joined Crunch fitness instructor Danelle Rivera on the program to show off some stretchy moves.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade, who tried to blame his tight suit for his poor workout performance, just couldn't resist asking the in-law about Trump's comments.