EXCLUSIVE: The Crown Star Shockingly Reveals Why She Is Amazed She Wasn't Dead by the Age of 40

Foy added confronting death has ultimately pushed her toward optimism rather than despair.

She explained: "Being morbid isn't necessarily negative. It can mean that you are quite immediate, like, 'Live every day as if it's your last!'

"Because I was ill when I was younger, I just thought, 'Let's crack on!'"

The actress, who shares daughter Ivy, 10, with her former husband Stephen Campbell Moore, 46, said balancing her career with motherhood has brought its own pressures.

She recently said in a separate interview: "I mean… having a job and being a parent is a logistical s--- show, that's the truth of it.

"When it comes to making films and TV shows, the hours aren't conducive to having a family, so there's a lot of juggling and a lot of hoping for the best."

Foy has also addressed ageism in entertainment, arguing women in midlife are routinely sidelined.

She hit out: "I think the industry struggles with women between the age of 45 and 60. They don't really know what to do with them. "They're like, 'Who are you? You're not a mother. Are you a mother? Or are you a grandmother?'

"I've always felt that it's my responsibility to play the women I know and like, who are out there, and if I'm able to do that, I will."