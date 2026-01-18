Nicole Kidman's Zac Attack! How 'Randy' A-Lister, 58, Has Heartthrob Efron, 38, In Her Sights

Efron, 38, flipped for Kidman's character in 2012's The Paperboy, and the 2024 rom-com A Family Affair starred the pair in a full-fledged fling – prompting her then-hubby Keith Urban to pitch a hissy fit.

Longtime pals Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron have sizzled onscreen – and now friends are urging the sexy mama to pursue the 20-years-younger hunk, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal

Zac Efron drew attention with Nicole Kidman following their onscreen pairings in 'The Paperboy,' and 'A Family Affair.'

"Back when Nicole and Zac filmed A Family Affair, Keith was beyond jealous. If Nic and Zac do get together, it will be Keith's worst nightmare come true," said a source.

"During filming, Nic was madly in love with Keith, and she didn't look at Zac romantically.

"But now that she's single, she's seeing everyone in a different light – and the fact is that Zac is gorgeous! Even better, he's so incredibly sweet."

What's more, sources said the 58-year-old mom of two – who played a lusty cougar in the big-screen sex-fest Babygirl – is open to romance with a man who can handle her passion.