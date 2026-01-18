Your tip
Nicole Kidman's Zac Attack! How 'Randy' A-Lister, 58, Has Heartthrob Efron, 38, In Her Sights

Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron have sizzled onscreen – and now friends are urging the sexy mama to pursue the younger hunk.

Jan. 18 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Longtime pals Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron have sizzled onscreen – and now friends are urging the sexy mama to pursue the 20-years-younger hunk, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal

Efron, 38, flipped for Kidman's character in 2012's The Paperboy, and the 2024 rom-com A Family Affair starred the pair in a full-fledged fling – prompting her then-hubby Keith Urban to pitch a hissy fit.

Keith’s Worst Nightmare Could Come True

Source: MEGA

Zac Efron drew attention with Nicole Kidman following their onscreen pairings in 'The Paperboy,' and 'A Family Affair.'

"Back when Nicole and Zac filmed A Family Affair, Keith was beyond jealous. If Nic and Zac do get together, it will be Keith's worst nightmare come true," said a source.

"During filming, Nic was madly in love with Keith, and she didn't look at Zac romantically.

"But now that she's single, she's seeing everyone in a different light – and the fact is that Zac is gorgeous! Even better, he's so incredibly sweet."

What's more, sources said the 58-year-old mom of two – who played a lusty cougar in the big-screen sex-fest Babygirl – is open to romance with a man who can handle her passion.

Nicole Ready For Love Again

Source: MEGA

Sources said Keith Urban was reportedly jealous during Kidman and Efron's filming of 'A Family Affair.'

"Nicole was very sad for a while after splitting from Keith, but she's come to terms with the divorce and she hasn't given up on love by any means," said a source.

"The fact that Nic is still playing complex, sensual women in her 50s is something to be celebrated. She needs a partner who recognizes that and is man enough to handle it."

Insiders believe Efron – who's gone from starring in the teenage High School Musical movies to adult comedies Neighbors and Dirty Grandpa – could be just the guy for Kidman.

Friends Urge Nicole To Try Zac

Source: MEGA

Insiders said friends encouraged Kidman to pursue romance after her split from Urban.

"When Nicole was working with Zac, she was always suggesting people to set him up with. Now her friends are saying she should forget matchmaking and test the waters with Zac herself," added a source.

"There is clearly chemistry between them and what Nicole needs right now is to have a little fun. They're saying a fling with Zac could put some pep in her step and help her get a fresh start so she can put the pain of her breakup with Keith firmly in her rearview mirror."

