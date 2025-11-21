EXCLUSIVE: Deborra-Lee Furness Offers Nicole Kidman Support After Being Blindsided by Keith Urban Split — and Even Suggested to Be Roomies to 'Sort Through Feelings'

And Kidman, 58, finds herself in the same boat after she filed for divorce from 58-year-old Urban in late September, a move a friend told RadarOnline.com: "Nicole very much did not want, but Keith was going his own way."

Furness and Kidman have been friends for nearly 40 years – Furness' L.A. home became Kidman's crash pad as a teenager when Kidman first left her native Australia to audition for roles in Hollywood – and sources said they often double-dated with their now-estranged husbands.

A pal said: "When everything went down between Deb and Hugh, Nicole was careful not to turn her back on her – and now Deb has really stepped up to support her.

"It makes sense, since Deb was blindsided when Hugh left and felt very alone in the wake of it all. She's the type to want to save a friend from the same fate.

"Deb has been holding Nicole's hand through it all. She validates her and makes her feel less alone. Nicole isn't going to cut Hugh out of her life, but it's safe to say that her loyalty is with Deb now."