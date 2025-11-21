EXCLUSIVE: Deborra-Lee Furness Offers Nicole Kidman Support After Being Blindsided by Keith Urban Split — and Even Suggested to Be Roomies to 'Sort Through Feelings'
Nov. 21 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Nervous Nicole Kidman has found a sympathetic shoulder to cry on amid her shocking split from country superstar Keith Urban – RadarOnline.com can reveal it's her longtime pal Deborra-Lee Furness, another member of the jilted wives club.
Despite reports of a recent thaw with her ex, Hugh Jackman, 57, 69-year-old Furness still feels the pain of her husband leaving for 50-year-old Sutton Foster and is very sympathetic to old friend Kidman.
Deb Stepped Up For Nicole
And Kidman, 58, finds herself in the same boat after she filed for divorce from 58-year-old Urban in late September, a move a friend told RadarOnline.com: "Nicole very much did not want, but Keith was going his own way."
Furness and Kidman have been friends for nearly 40 years – Furness' L.A. home became Kidman's crash pad as a teenager when Kidman first left her native Australia to audition for roles in Hollywood – and sources said they often double-dated with their now-estranged husbands.
A pal said: "When everything went down between Deb and Hugh, Nicole was careful not to turn her back on her – and now Deb has really stepped up to support her.
"It makes sense, since Deb was blindsided when Hugh left and felt very alone in the wake of it all. She's the type to want to save a friend from the same fate.
"Deb has been holding Nicole's hand through it all. She validates her and makes her feel less alone. Nicole isn't going to cut Hugh out of her life, but it's safe to say that her loyalty is with Deb now."
Both Ladies Thought Their Marriages Would Last
Another friend said the gab sessions between Furness and Kidman are far from a pity party as they make plans for their new lives as singles.
"Deb was married to Hugh for 27 years and Nicole was with Keith for 19. They both thought their marriages would last forever," revealed the friend.
Deb Offered To Be Roomies
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Laughing at Catty Meghan Markle's Pathetic Attempt to Overshadow Her TV Christmas Festivities' — 'She Knows She'll Crush Her'
"But now they're sassing back that it's Hugh and Keith's loss. Deb has even offered to be roomies again if Nicole needs company while she sorts through her feelings.
"Deb is there for Nicole, just as Nicole was for Deb."