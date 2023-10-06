Hugh Jackman Dropping 'Bombshells' in Memoir After Shock Split From Wife of 27 Years: 'He's Finally Being Honest With Himself'
Hugh Jackman is known for bringing art to life, but this time he will be flipping the script. The actor has started writing a memoir in the wake of his split from wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee Furness and is set to drop "big bombshells," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders close to the blockbuster star said he chose this time, in particular, to put pen to paper because "he's finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce," explaining that sharing his story candidly will be "the first step."
Jackman will be pulling back the curtain and giving the world an inside look at his past experiences while rising to fame as one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs.
In the pages of his upcoming book, "he'll be opening up like never before," added one tipster who said the process has been both cathartic and "very healing for him."
The X-Men actor was a child when his mother left behind him and his siblings in Australia and went to the United Kingdom, never to return.
Jackman previously told Who magazine that he just started therapy to cope with his unresolved trauma. "It helped me a lot," he told the Australian publication. "We all need a village."
"Having someone really smart, who's a little bit removed from your world, can be really helpful," he explained. "Most importantly, it's helping me to be more relational with the people I love in my life, and really understanding and living in their shoes and being clear to be able to see them."
Jackman's beloved father, Christopher Jackman, died in 2021 and the Wolverine star reunited with his estranged mom in 2021.
- 'Heartsick' Hugh Jackman 'Totally Lost' Without Wife Deborra-Lee Furness as Exes Gear Up for $180 Million Divorce
- 'Our Journey Is Shifting': Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-lee Jackman SPLIT After Nearly 30 Years Together
- Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Marriage Strained During COVID Lockdown and Ongoing Hollywood Strikes: Report
While he was growing up, Jackman's dad worked long hours and McNeil missed living in her native England, the actor shared about his childhood.
Although he is now single after calling it quits with his wife, a source with direct knowledge tells RadarOnline.com there is "no truth" to the accusations that he is already back on the dating scene and ready to mingle.
A recent report claimed his recent breakup has been tough to overcome.
"Hugh and Debs want everyone to believe it was a carefully thought-out, mutual decision to divorce, but the truth is this is the last thing he wanted and he's totally heartsick," a source said last month. "She was the center of his entire world and he's totally lost without her."
In a joint statement announcing their separation, the exes said "we have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
They continued, "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."