Hugh Jackman Dropping 'Bombshells' in Memoir After Shock Split From Wife of 27 Years: 'He's Finally Being Honest With Himself'

Hugh Jackman is known for bringing art to life, but this time he will be flipping the script. The actor has started writing a memoir in the wake of his split from wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee Furness and is set to drop "big bombshells," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders close to the blockbuster star said he chose this time, in particular, to put pen to paper because "he's finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce," explaining that sharing his story candidly will be "the first step."