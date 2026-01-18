EXCLUSIVE: Jonas Bro Ready to Fly Solo! How Nick Jonas' Solo Album is 'Sending Shockwaves Through His Family'

A music tipster explained: "Nick wants that Justin Timberlake trajectory. He's studied it, he's talked about it, and he believes he should have had that kind of solo runway years ago."

Another insider echoed the sentiment, adding: "Nick doesn't see himself in a boy band anymore. He sees himself as the standout. In his mind, he's the one positioned for a bigger career."

Complicating matters, sources said, is the financial reality behind the Jonas Brothers' empire as the group – now a stadium-level touring force – generates the bulk of the revenue tied to the siblings' luxe lifestyle.