EXCLUSIVE: Jonas Bro Ready to Fly Solo! How Nick Jonas' Solo Album is 'Sending Shockwaves Through His Family'
Jan. 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Pop hunk Nick Jonas' solo album, Sunday Best, is sending shockwaves through the inner circle of his family's band, the Jonas Brothers, before its February release – and the project is being treated as another serious breakaway attempt instead of a harmless creative detour, sources say.
Nick Eyes Solo Superstar Run
A music tipster explained: "Nick wants that Justin Timberlake trajectory. He's studied it, he's talked about it, and he believes he should have had that kind of solo runway years ago."
Another insider echoed the sentiment, adding: "Nick doesn't see himself in a boy band anymore. He sees himself as the standout. In his mind, he's the one positioned for a bigger career."
Complicating matters, sources said, is the financial reality behind the Jonas Brothers' empire as the group – now a stadium-level touring force – generates the bulk of the revenue tied to the siblings' luxe lifestyle.
Nick Signals Break From Band
An industry observer told RadarOnline.com: "This record is being described as Nick's pivot – his way of signaling that he wants to break from the group dynamic."
Another source was even more direct: "Call it a grown-up era or a statement album, if you want. But behind the scenes, everyone understands what this is. It's Nick saying, 'I'm ready to stand alone – and this time, I'm not looking back.'"