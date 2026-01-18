EXCLUSIVE: North Who? 'Vengeful' Kim Kardashian 'Considering Dumping West From Her Kids' Names'

The Kardashian family may soon officially expand by four – if Kim Kardashian erases Kanye West from her kids' last names, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal

The reality TV star claims she's raising her brood "full-time" without ex-hubby West, and sources said she's close to cutting kooky West out of their lives.

"Kim is saying she might even get the kids' last names changed to Kardashian," an insider told RadarOnline.com.