EXCLUSIVE: North Who? 'Vengeful' Kim Kardashian 'Considering Dumping West From Her Kids' Names'
Jan. 18 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
The Kardashian family may soon officially expand by four – if Kim Kardashian erases Kanye West from her kids' last names, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The reality TV star claims she's raising her brood "full-time" without ex-hubby West, and sources said she's close to cutting kooky West out of their lives.
"Kim is saying she might even get the kids' last names changed to Kardashian," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
Custody War Leaves Kim Solo
As readers know, business mogul Kim, 45, and the mad musician, 48, have been battling like gladiators over their children since their bitter 2022 divorce after a toxic eight-year marriage.
The two agreed to joint physical and legal custody of North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 – but Kim claimed their co-parenting deal exists in name only.
"It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from Kanye," she recently revealed, adding she's raising the children "full-time."
Kim Eyes Full Custody Battle
Said a source: "Kim's now saying she may as well legally go for full custody. She sees no reason why she wouldn't get it."
Adding to her aggravation, Kanye, who tied the knot with Barbie doll wife Bianca Censori in December 2022, "still cyberstalks Kim all the time," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"He passes judgment on her style and says how predictable and dull she looks without his genius input."
Kim Slams Kanye’s Parenting Claims
The 24-time Grammy winner also routinely flays Kim's family. In March, he whined in a now-deleted tweet on X that the "Kardashian mob" was restricting his ability to parent their brood.
An angry Kim seemed to bite back on the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians in late October.
"It's a divorce, not a kidnapping," she said. "We haven't left. We're in the same spot. We have the same address, so he knows where his kids are."