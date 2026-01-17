Michael Cohen Felt 'Coerced' Into Testifying Against Donald Trump Prompting President to Slam Prosecutions as a 'Setup'
Jan. 17 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, said this week that he "felt pressured and coerced" by prosecutors during his testimony in Trump-related cases, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a post on his Substack, Cohen claimed officials from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the New York Attorney General's office guided his testimony to fit a narrative aimed at securing convictions against the president.
'Coerced'
Cohen wrote on January 16, "From the time I first began meeting with lawyers from the Manhattan DA's Office and the New York Attorney General's Office in connection with their investigations of President Trump, and through the trials themselves, I felt pressured and coerced to only provide information and testimony that would satisfy the government's desire to build the cases against and secure a judgment and convictions against President Trump."
He added: "During my time with prosecutors, both in preparation for and during the trials, it was clear they were interested only in testimony from me that would enable them to convict President Trump. When my testimony was insufficient for a point the prosecution sought to make, prosecutors frequently asked inappropriate leading questions to elicit answers that supported their narrative."
'Erosion Serves No One'
Cohen emphasized that his post was not intended "to defend Donald Trump" or rehash his past actions.
"You may reasonably ask why I am speaking out now. The answer is simple. I have witnessed firsthand the damage done when prosecutors pick their target first and then seek evidence to fit a predetermined narrative," Cohen wrote.
He added, "When politics and prosecution become indistinguishable, public trust erodes; not just in individual cases, like mine and Trump's, but in the system itself. That erosion serves no one, regardless of party, personality, or power."
Michael Cohen and Donald Trump
Cohen's remarks come years after he became a central figure in investigations against Trump, including the Stormy Daniels' "hush money" case and a civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Trump was unsuccessful in both cases: the $454 million civil judgment was later overturned on appeal, and the hush money conviction is currently under review by a lower court.
Cohen had previously pleaded guilty to crimes including campaign finance violations and tax fraud, and cooperated with authorities as part of those proceedings.
While his testimony was critical in past Trump-related prosecutions, his credibility has been frequently debated.
Donald Trump's Response
President Trump responded on Truth Social, calling the New York prosecutions a "SET UP from the beginning."
"These horrible Radical Left people, doing everything possible to destroy our Country, should pay a big price for this! It was a SET UP from the beginning. New York Courts, with many fair and wonderful Judges, are embarrassed by what has happened! We cannot let this pass," Trump wrote on January 16.