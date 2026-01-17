Donald Trump Crowns Himself 'Tariff King' in Late-Night Rant Despite Polling Showing His Trade War Is Extremely Unpopular

Trump fired off a series of messages on Truth Social, including one aimed at CNN, a network he frequently criticizes, while highlighting what he described as positive coverage of falling mortgage rates.

"Even Fake News CNN is praising the DROP in Mortgage Interest Rates!" Trump wrote in the late-night message. The post included a clip from Thursday's CNN News Central that credited lower mortgage rates to a Trump policy, though critics have argued the effect may be temporary.

Minutes later, Trump pivoted to trade, a policy area he has long championed despite consistently weak public support. He posted two black-and-white images of himself seated behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, staring directly at the camera.

The first image labeled Trump "Mister Tariff".

Seconds later, another post escalated the branding to "Tariff King".