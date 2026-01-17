Donald Trump Calls CNN 'Fake News' and Then Brags About the Network Crediting Him for Biggest Mortgage Rate Drop in Years
President Donald Trump has criticized CNN in yet another flurry of late-night Truth Social posts while also bragging about his own successes.
The commander-in-chief highlighted the network's coverage, praising a Trump-directed policy that has been credited with driving mortgage interest rates to their lowest level in more than three years, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump's Posts
Trump drew attention to a segment from CNN News Central that linked the recent drop in mortgage rates to a $200 billion purchase of mortgage bonds ordered by the president — a move some critics have described as a short-term intervention.
"Even Fake News CNN is praising the DROP in Mortgage Interest Rates!" the president wrote in a post shared on Friday, January 16.
The CNN segment, which Trump attached to his post, detailed a sharp decline in borrowing costs that industry experts hope could help unfreeze a housing market slowed by high prices and reluctant sellers.
"Some encouraging news today for the real estate market. Mortgage rates have now fallen to their lowest level in more than three years, and industry experts hope that it will help break the stalemate that has kept reluctant sellers from selling and would-be buyers from buying," anchor Brianna Keilar said, introducing the report.
The CNN Report
CNN Business and Politics Correspondent Vanessa Yurkevich reported that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage had fallen to 6.06 percent, according to Freddie Mac, down from above 7 percent a year earlier.
"Yes, we're talking about the lowest level in more than three years," Yurkevich said, noting that mortgage rates had returned to levels last seen in early 2023. She added that some experts attributed the decline to Trump's directive to purchase large volumes of mortgage bonds, which was intended to lower borrowing costs.
Real estate professionals are hopeful the lower rates will encourage buyers to re-enter the market and persuade sellers to list homes after months of sluggish activity.
Yurkevich outlined the potential savings for buyers, explaining that a purchaser of a $450,000 home putting 20 percent down on a 30-year mortgage could see monthly payments fall by roughly $230 compared with last year.
"That's a savings of $230 a month, and that is significant if you're looking to spend money on other things like groceries or a car payment," Yurkevich said.
Home Sales
Existing home sales rose 5.1 percent in December compared with November, suggesting some buyers are returning after staying on the sidelines.
However, falling mortgage rates have not yet reversed long-term price increases. The median existing home price reached $405,400 in December, marking 30 consecutive months of year-over-year price growth.
Keilar closed the segment by noting the shift in perspective on borrowing costs. "There are a few reasons to miss the year of 2020, Vanessa, but I will say 6.06 percent being something to celebrate might be one of them."
Yurkevich agreed, "That — that is for sure. That is for sure. We'll never get back, unfortunately, anytime soon to that 2, 3 percent. So, 6 percent might sound good to some people."