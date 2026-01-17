Donald Trump Calls CNN 'Fake News' and Then Brags About the Network Crediting Him for Biggest Mortgage Rate Drop in Years

Trump drew attention to a segment from CNN News Central that linked the recent drop in mortgage rates to a $200 billion purchase of mortgage bonds ordered by the president — a move some critics have described as a short-term intervention.

"Even Fake News CNN is praising the DROP in Mortgage Interest Rates!" the president wrote in a post shared on Friday, January 16.

The CNN segment, which Trump attached to his post, detailed a sharp decline in borrowing costs that industry experts hope could help unfreeze a housing market slowed by high prices and reluctant sellers.

"Some encouraging news today for the real estate market. Mortgage rates have now fallen to their lowest level in more than three years, and industry experts hope that it will help break the stalemate that has kept reluctant sellers from selling and would-be buyers from buying," anchor Brianna Keilar said, introducing the report.