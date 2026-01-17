'I Think I'm Going to Vomit': Meghan Markle Ridiculed After Video Surfaces of Her Joining Nostalgic 2016 Trend With Family
Jan. 17 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle faced another wave of social media criticism after joining a viral throwback trend, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Instagram, she shared a black-and-white video of herself and Prince Harry, 41, dancing barefoot on a sunlit lawn, laughing and spinning together while their daughter, Princess Lilibet, filmed the moment.
2016 Social Media Trend
Alongside the video, Meghan, 44, posted another moment from 2016. The image showed her and Harry in casual safari attire during their Botswana trip, smiling at the camera against a backdrop of golden grasslands.
The posts were part of a larger social media movement marking the 10-year anniversary of 2016, a trend in which users share nostalgic memories from a decade ago.
Dubbed the "2016 throwback" trend, it has gone viral on Instagram, TikTok, and X, with everyone from celebrities to everyday users revisiting old photos and videos to reflect on simpler or happier times.
'This Video is Weird'
Despite the heartfelt moments shared by Meghan, social media users have not been shy about their disgust toward her post.
"Another PR stunt," someone wrote.
"Is she 12?" another said, accompanying their tweet with a gif that reads "eww."
"Think I'm going to vomit," wrote a third.
"Oh, please! We know you're paid to do it, but this pr is sickening," someone admitted.
"Everything posted about these two is so contrived. Nothing that we ever see is spontaneous," a comment read.
"This video is so weird," a user shared.
One commenter wrote: "Embarrassing - cringeworthy -pathetic worldwide laughing stocks."
Other comments read, "CRINGE!!!" "She's performing," and "It's just so cringe and forced."
'Obvious Lies'
Many users were in disbelief that their young daughter captured the video, accusing Meghan of lying.
"Wow, Lill is obviously going to qualify as a filmmaker, director, producer, [and] cameraman all before she's 6," one wrote.
Another said, "If you believe that Lili took that video, you'll probably believe the moon is made of cream cheese."
"Steady hand for a child," someone observed.
"Why does she tell such obvious lies?" a user questioned.
Prince Harry to Return to England
The backlash of Meghan's posts comes just days before Harry is set to return to the U.K. for a series of high-profile court appearances.
The hearings, which focus on allegations of unlawful information gathering, represent the final chapter in several legal battles Harry has pursued against British tabloids over privacy breaches.
His visit is expected to draw intense media and public attention, adding another layer of scrutiny on the royal family as it continues to navigate ongoing controversies and scandals.