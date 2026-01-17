Your tip
Donald Trump Finally Gets His Hands on a Nobel Peace Prize — Then Immediately Forgets the Name of the Venezuelan Leader Who Handed It to Him

Composite photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; X/@WhiteHouse

Donald Trump appeared to forget the name of who gave him the Nobel Peace Prize.

Profile Image

Jan. 17 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump has appeared to forget the name of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, just hours after accepting her Nobel Peace Prize during a meeting at the White House, RadarOnline.com can report.

During a media huddle outside the White House, the 79-year-old president was asked why he has not publicly supported Machado’s bid for leadership in Venezuela.

What's In a Name?

donald trump nobel peace prize immediately forgets name venezuelan leader
Source: MEGA

Trump praised Machado but referred to her only as 'a person'.

Trump praised the opposition figure but conspicuously avoided mentioning her by name while recounting their recent meeting.

"I had a great meeting yesterday by a person who I have a lot of respect for and she has respect, obviously, for me and our country and she gave me her Nobel Prize," Trump said.

"I'll tell you what, I got to know her, I never met her before, and I was very, very impressed. She's a really — this is a fine woman."

Observers on social media quickly pointed out that Trump appeared unable or unwilling to recall Machado's name, prompting renewed scrutiny of the president's public remarks.

Source: X/@WhiteHouse
María Corina Machado

donald trump nobel peace prize immediately forgets name venezuelan leader
Source: MEGA

Trump has not publicly backed Machado’s bid for leadership in Venezuela.

Machado, a longtime opponent of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, has been seeking international backing after the U.S. extradited Maduro at gunpoint earlier this month. Despite labeling Maduro a leader of a "cartel", the Trump administration left Vice President Delcy Rodríguez in charge of the Venezuelan government, along with much of Maduro's existing leadership structure.

According to White House insiders, Trump has so far withheld formal support for Machado's campaign because he was reportedly upset that the 58-year-old politician did not initially decline her Nobel Peace Prize in his favor. Trump was ineligible for the prize in 2025.

In what aides described as an effort to smooth relations with the president, Machado offered Trump her Nobel Peace Prize on Thursday, telling him it was "because he deserves it". Trump accepted the prize.

Trump Did Not 'Win' the Nobel Peace Prize

donald trump nobel peace prize immediately forgets name venezuelan leader
Source: MEGA

Machado has sought U.S. support following the U.S. extradition of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

While Trump has claimed possession of the Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee later emphasized that awards cannot be transferred or exchanged.

"Even if the medal or diploma later comes into someone else's possession, this does not alter who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," the committee said. "The decision is final and applies for all time."

Machado received a gift bag of MAGA merchandise following her White House visit.

While her standing with Trump appears to have improved, it remains unclear whether the episode will translate into meaningful U.S. backing for her political ambitions in Venezuela — an outcome that may depend, in part, on whether the president remembers her name.

