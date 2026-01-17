Donald Trump Finally Gets His Hands on a Nobel Peace Prize — Then Immediately Forgets the Name of the Venezuelan Leader Who Handed It to Him

Trump praised the opposition figure but conspicuously avoided mentioning her by name while recounting their recent meeting.

"I had a great meeting yesterday by a person who I have a lot of respect for and she has respect, obviously, for me and our country and she gave me her Nobel Prize," Trump said.

"I'll tell you what, I got to know her, I never met her before, and I was very, very impressed. She's a really — this is a fine woman."

Observers on social media quickly pointed out that Trump appeared unable or unwilling to recall Machado's name, prompting renewed scrutiny of the president's public remarks.