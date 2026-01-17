EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate 'Gripped With Terror' Her Eldest Son Will Take Up 'Death-Defying' Hobby Her Husband William Continues to Love — Despite Her Pleas for Him to Quit
Jan. 17 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Princess Kate has long been uneasy about the thrill-seeking streak that runs through her household, and friends now told RadarOnline.com her anxiety has sharpened around the possibility her eldest son could follow his father into a hobby she has openly described as terrifying.
The Princess of Wales, 43, and her husband Prince William, also 43, are known for an energetic family life built around sport and the outdoors, from tennis and running to surfing and polo.
Kate Fears George Could Follow His Father
Those passions have filtered down to their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7, but motorcycling remains the one activity Kate has never accepted.
William has ridden motorbikes since his late teens, a pursuit he continued into married life despite her fears it could end badly for him.
The concern, sources said, is not just for William's safety but that their boy George might one day be drawn to what Kate sees as a high-risk obsession.
Princess Has Long Spoken Out Against Biking
Kate has articulated that fear publicly during a visit to Dundee in 2015, four years into the couple's marriage.
At the time, George was two and Charlotte only months old. Speaking candidly about William's motorbike, she said: "He's still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."
A palace source has now said the comment reflected a deeply held view that still haunts the mother-of-three.
"Kate has always been very open about her discomfort," they added.
"The thought of George being exposed to motorbikes as he grows up causes her a level of anxiety that William did not fully appreciate at first."
William Struggles Between Duty And Desire
William has acknowledged fatherhood forced a recalibration in his life.
Visiting the Isle of Man TT races in 2018, he told fans: "I'm a dad-of-three. I have to tone it down. I miss big trips, for me biking was always about being with everybody else."
Friends said that shift was driven as much by Kate's concerns as by his own sense of responsibility, though he has never fully abandoned the pastime.
Later that same year, William briefly returned to the saddle while touring Triumph Motorcycles in Hinckley. Wearing helmet and leathers, he test rode a Triumph Tiger 1200, describing the experience as "very nice" but "not long enough."
A royal aide said the moment captured the tension between duty and desire.
They added: "Riding gives William a real sense of release, but he is fully aware of Kate's fears and never loses sight of how strongly she feels about it."
Royal Family Shares Kate's Safety Fears
William gained his motorcycle license at 19, and in his twenties he embraced long-distance riding with his younger brother Prince Harry, 41.
The pair undertook a 1,000-mile off-road journey across South Africa to raise $677,000 for charity, an adventure that cemented William's affection for biking culture.
That history, insiders say, makes it harder for him to imagine banning it outright for his children. Kate is not alone in her apprehension about his daredevil hobby.
William's father, King Charles III, 77, has voiced similar worries. Recalling his sons' youth at a reception in St James's Palace, the King said: "I always worry about them (riding motorbikes.) It's about other cars not being able to see you. I'm always telling my sons that."
One family friend said those warnings still echo. "With Charles voicing concern and Kate openly anxious, the signal is unmistakable," they added.
"Motorcycling might be something William grew up with, but it is far from certain it should shape George's life."