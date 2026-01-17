EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate 'Gripped With Terror' Her Eldest Son Will Take Up 'Death-Defying' Hobby Her Husband William Continues to Love — Despite Her Pleas for Him to Quit

The Princess of Wales, 43, and her husband Prince William , also 43, are known for an energetic family life built around sport and the outdoors, from tennis and running to surfing and polo.

Princess Kate has long been uneasy about the thrill-seeking streak that runs through her household, and friends now told RadarOnline.com her anxiety has sharpened around the possibility her eldest son could follow his father into a hobby she has openly described as terrifying.

The concern, sources said, is not just for William's safety but that their boy George might one day be drawn to what Kate sees as a high-risk obsession.

William has ridden motorbikes since his late teens, a pursuit he continued into married life despite her fears it could end badly for him.

Those passions have filtered down to their children, Prince George , 12, Princess Charlotte , 10 and Prince Louis , 7, but motorcycling remains the one activity Kate has never accepted.

Kate has articulated that fear publicly during a visit to Dundee in 2015, four years into the couple's marriage.

At the time, George was two and Charlotte only months old. Speaking candidly about William's motorbike, she said: "He's still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

A palace source has now said the comment reflected a deeply held view that still haunts the mother-of-three.

"Kate has always been very open about her discomfort," they added.

"The thought of George being exposed to motorbikes as he grows up causes her a level of anxiety that William did not fully appreciate at first."