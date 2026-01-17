'Follow You to the Grave': Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Discuss Cancel Culture with Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan framed the issue, saying, "This idea that one thing you said or one thing you did, and now we're going to exaggerate that to the fullest extent and cast you out of civilization for life."

Damon added, "in perpetuity." He expanded, "I bet some of those people would have preferred to go to jail for 18 months or whatever, and then come out and say, 'I paid my debt. Like, we're done. Like, can we be done?'"

"The thing about that getting kind of excoriated, publicly like that, it just never ends, and it's the first thing that… you know, it just will follow you to the grave," he continued.