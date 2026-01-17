EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Royal Spy Scandal! Shamed Former Duke of York Accused of Using Princess Daughters as 'Secret Agents' Against King Charles

As RadarOnline.com reported, the former prince, 65, did not attend The Firm's annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham after being stripped of his titles over his links to the late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein .

Andrew Windsor is facing fresh scrutiny as sources said the disgraced royal encouraged his daughters to attend Christmas with the wider royal family so they could report back to him on conversations he was excluded from.

The Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham took place on December 25 and was attended by senior members of the family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Now, sources said he urged his daughters, Princess Beatrice , 37, and Princess Eugenie , 35, to attend festivities hosted by his brother, King Charles III , 77, so he could learn what was being said about him behind closed doors.

Instead, Andy spent the holiday alone at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Andrew is also expected to vacate Royal Lodge by February and relocate to a smaller property, Marsh Farm, on the Sandringham estate once renovations are complete.

Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson , 66, were glaringly absent, having been effectively exiled from family events amid continuing fallout from Andrew's association with Epstein.

The sisters followed Charles and Queen Camilla , 78, alongside their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice had originally planned to go skiing over the Christmas period but changed her plans and was seen arriving at the church with Eugenie and the King.

A source said about the "spy" claims against Windsor: "Beatrice and Eugenie were put in an impossible position. Andrew made it clear they were expected to attend.

"He was desperate to stay informed about family conversations and saw his daughters as his only remaining link to the monarchy. There is little doubt he pushed them to go."

Another palace insider said he was "basically treating his daughters like secret agents against the King" and said he "continued to plan to do so."

Other palace sources have pushed back against the idea that the princesses were acting on instructions, emphasizing Charles has sought to protect his nieces from the consequences of their father's actions.

One source said the King had made clear that while Andrew remains unwelcome at family gatherings, Beatrice and Eugenie should not be punished for his behavior.

The source said: "His Majesty is really very fond of them."