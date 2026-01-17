Your tip
Ashton Kutcher Reveals He Was Fired From Gucci at 19 for Being 'Too Fat' After Trying on Pink Speedo for Campaign

Image of Ashton Kutcher
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher looked back on being fired from a Gucci campaign at 19.

Profile Image

Jan. 17 2026, Updated 5:06 p.m. ET

Ashton Kutcher has revealed he was once fired from a Gucci modeling job after being told he was "too fat," RadarOnline.com can report.

The actor, 47, recalled the experience on Entertainment Tonight while reflecting on his early modeling days.

'Too Fat'

Image of Ashton Kutcher reflected on an early modeling setback after being let go from a Gucci campaign at 19.
Source: Entertainment Tonight

Ashton Kutcher reflected on an early modeling setback after being let go from a Gucci campaign at 19.

Kutcher explained that he was just 19 years old when he landed what seemed like a major break with the luxury fashion house.

He said he flew to Italy for the campaign, believing it could launch his career.

However, once he arrived and tried on the outfit — which he described as a pink Speedo — the situation quickly changed.

Kutcher said then-Gucci creative director Tom Ford decided he was "too fat" and let him go from the campaign on the spot.

Didn't Take it to Heart

Image of The actor recalled traveling to Italy for the job before being dismissed during a wardrobe fitting.
Source: MEGA

The actor recalled traveling to Italy for the job before being dismissed during a wardrobe fitting.

At the time, Kutcher said he weighed around 178 pounds, noting that the rejection caught him off guard but didn't leave him bitter.

He explained that Ford "had a specific thing he wanted to see" and that he didn't take the decision personally.

Kutcher added that he and Ford later laughed about the incident.

Despite the early setback, the firing didn't derail his career. Not long after, Kutcher landed his breakout role on That '70s Show, which launched him into stardom and led to a long-running career in film, television, and business ventures.

First Red Carpet in Four Years

Image of At the time, he noted he weighed around 178 pounds and was still new to the modeling industry.
Source: MEGA

At the time, he noted he weighed around 178 pounds and was still new to the modeling industry.

This reveal comes on the heels of Kutcher's recent rare awards-show appearance with wife Mila Kunis at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards — their first red carpet together since the 2022 Oscars.

The couple had kept a notably low profile after facing intense backlash in 2023 over letters of support they wrote to a judge on behalf of their That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, who was later convicted of rape.

That controversy severely damaged their public standing, prompting a public apology amid overwhelming criticism.

Golden Globe Moments

Image of Kutcher later said he and then–Gucci creative director Tom Ford were able to laugh about the moment.
Source: MEGA

Kutcher later said he and then–Gucci creative director Tom Ford were able to laugh about the moment.

Kunis, 42, donned a white tea-length, strapless Carolina Herrera dress with a corset bodice and a black-and-silver pattern throughout, while Kutcher matched in an all-black suit and tie.

The actress took the stage to present the award for Best Motion Picture — Animated alongside Keegan-Michael Key.

The duo leaned into their voice-acting backgrounds, with Key referencing his role as Toad in The Super Mario Bros. Movie while Kunis poked fun at how little she alters her voice for Meg on Family Guy, before handing the trophy to Netflix's Demon Hunters.

