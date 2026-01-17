Ashton Kutcher Reveals He Was Fired From Gucci at 19 for Being 'Too Fat' After Trying on Pink Speedo for Campaign

The actor, 47, recalled the experience on Entertainment Tonight while reflecting on his early modeling days.

Ashton Kutcher has revealed he was once fired from a Gucci modeling job after being told he was "too fat," RadarOnline.com can report.

Ashton Kutcher reflected on an early modeling setback after being let go from a Gucci campaign at 19.

Kutcher explained that he was just 19 years old when he landed what seemed like a major break with the luxury fashion house.

He said he flew to Italy for the campaign, believing it could launch his career.

However, once he arrived and tried on the outfit — which he described as a pink Speedo — the situation quickly changed.

Kutcher said then-Gucci creative director Tom Ford decided he was "too fat" and let him go from the campaign on the spot.