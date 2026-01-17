Hard Fall in Sin City: NBA Star Lamar Odom Arrested for DUI in Vegas After Allegedly Speeding Over 40 MPH Above the Speed Limit

The reality television star and the 6-foot-10 basketball player married in 2009 after a whirlwind romance.

Their marriage was marked by public struggles, including infidelity, substance abuse and repeated scandals.

Kardashian later described the moment that led her to file for divorce.

"[He] had a drug addiction and I knew that his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil's playground," she recalled.

“I remember he was asked to go to Team USA, if I remember correctly, and I was begging, 'Please, please go to Team USA,' and I was pushing, and I remember he just looked at me and said, 'You can't want it more than I do.'"

She added: "When he said, 'You can't want it more than me' and 'I don't want it' — it was so profound... I wanted it so badly, because I wanted to help him and to get him to feel the motivation and feel good.

"But he just wasn't in that place... then I had to file for divorce."

The couple's divorce was finalized in 2016.