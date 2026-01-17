Your tip
Lamar Odom

Hard Fall in Sin City: NBA Star Lamar Odom Arrested for DUI in Vegas After Allegedly Speeding Over 40 MPH Above the Speed Limit

Photo of Lamar Odom
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom was arrested early Saturday morning in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Profile Image

Jan. 17 2026, Updated 3:36 p.m. ET

Former NBA star Lamar Odom was arrested early Saturday morning in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to booking records, Odom was taken into custody and booked after police alleged he was driving more than 41 miles per hour over the speed limit and made an improper lane change or failed to maintain his lane.

DUI in 2013

lamar odom
Source: MEGA

Odom was previously arrested for DUI in 2013.

The New York native enjoyed a successful 14-year NBA career, winning two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and earning Sixth Man of the Year honors during the 2010–11 season. Over the course of his career, Odom reportedly made approximately $114 million.

Odom has long battled drug and alcohol addiction. He was previously arrested for DUI in 2013. Two years later, in 2015, the retired forward nearly died after suffering a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel.

At the time, reports indicated Odom had overdosed on cocaine and other substances before being found unconscious at the Love Ranch in Crystal, Nevada. He was placed on life support, with his then-wife, Khloe Kardashian, by his side.

Lamar and Khloe

khloe kardashian lamar odom awkward reunion marriage issues
Source: MEGA

Odom has a long, well-documented history of drug and alcohol addiction.

The reality television star and the 6-foot-10 basketball player married in 2009 after a whirlwind romance.

Their marriage was marked by public struggles, including infidelity, substance abuse and repeated scandals.

Kardashian later described the moment that led her to file for divorce.

"[He] had a drug addiction and I knew that his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil's playground," she recalled.

“I remember he was asked to go to Team USA, if I remember correctly, and I was begging, 'Please, please go to Team USA,' and I was pushing, and I remember he just looked at me and said, 'You can't want it more than I do.'"

She added: "When he said, 'You can't want it more than me' and 'I don't want it' — it was so profound... I wanted it so badly, because I wanted to help him and to get him to feel the motivation and feel good.

"But he just wasn't in that place... then I had to file for divorce."

The couple's divorce was finalized in 2016.

Rehab

Odom has publicly committed to sobriety in recent years.

In recent years, Odom reportedly went sober and sought to help others battling addiction by investing in rehabilitation centers.

Last May, Odom was ordered to vacate a Los Angeles home after allegedly failing to pay rent. According to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Court, a landlord accused Odom of owing $45,000 in back rent. A later court filing showed a judge ordered him to leave the property on April 28.

