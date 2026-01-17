EXCLUSIVE: The Two 'Non-Negotiables' Princess Kate Has With Nanny of Her Eldest Boy Prince George

Princess Kate has drawn two firm red lines when it comes to raising Prince George, insisting on personally handling key moments in her eldest son's life despite employing one of the most elite nannies in Britain, sources close to the royal household told RadarOnline.com. Catherine, 44, shares three children with Prince William, 43, and has relied since 2014 on their highly trained Norland nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who was recently awarded a Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) in the New Year Honours for her service.

Kate Sets Firm Rules Over George's Daily Life

Kate Sets Firm Rules Over George's Daily Life

Yet insiders said Kate has made clear there are two parenting duties she will not delegate when it comes to George, 12, the daily school run and attending his sporting fixtures, as both are viewed as crucial to shaping the future king. Kate is said to have imposed the "non-negotiables" on her nanny when it comes to George's care, as she feels intense pressure to "get it right" with the young royal as his destiny in the line of succession becomes clearer. One source said the princess believes her visibility and presence in his life are "essential" to make him into a "royal gentleman and diplomat."

Windsor Move Makes Hands On Parenting Easier

The insider added: "Catherine is determined to have George know she is present in the everyday moments, especially at the beginning and end of the school day. "In her view, routine and reliability outweigh royal formality." Another palace source added: "By being on the sidelines at George's sporting events, Karte is teaching him that responsibility and family life can exist side by side."

Windsor Move Makes Hands On Parenting Easier

Kate Keeps Tight Control Over Key Moments

George attends Lambrook School near the family home at Forest Lodge in Windsor alongside his siblings Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. He is expected to move on to secondary school soon, with Eton College and Marlborough College widely tipped as frontrunners. The family relocated to Windsor in 2022 and moved from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge at the end of 2025, a change that made school runs more discreet but no less routine.

Kate Keeps Tight Control Over Key Moments

