EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's Torturous Struggle to Prepare Prince George to Take the Throne When They're Gone

At only 11, Prince George is already being gradually eased into royal life by his parents Prince William and Princess Kate – but RadarOnline.com can reveal they are battling to give him the most "normal" upbringing possible.

Sources tell us they want to create a stable environment for the youngster despite the shadow of a crown looming in his future.

"There'll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in the world," William said in a 2016 interview. "But right now it's just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing him as much love as I can as a father."

The royal couple’s strategy has been to delay the weight of royal responsibility for as long as possible, while slowly integrating George into the public-facing side of royal life.