EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's Torturous Struggle to Prepare Prince George to Take the Throne When They're Gone
At only 11, Prince George is already being gradually eased into royal life by his parents Prince William and Princess Kate – but RadarOnline.com can reveal they are battling to give him the most "normal" upbringing possible.
Sources tell us they want to create a stable environment for the youngster despite the shadow of a crown looming in his future.
"There'll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in the world," William said in a 2016 interview. "But right now it's just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing him as much love as I can as a father."
The royal couple’s strategy has been to delay the weight of royal responsibility for as long as possible, while slowly integrating George into the public-facing side of royal life.
Succession Planning
As the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, George is second in line to the throne and has already taken part in several major state events, including the coronation of his grandfather, cancer-battling King Charles III, in May 2023.
At the time, he served as a page of honor – making him the youngest future monarch to participate in such a role during a coronation service.
A palace insider said: "William and Kate are focused on giving George a happy, down-to-earth upbringing, while gradually helping him understand the role that awaits him."
That balancing act has seen George become a familiar face at public events, from Wimbledon to soccer matches, all while continuing life as a rugby-loving schoolboy with an iPad and a home-cooked dinner most nights.
George lives with his family at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate – a relatively modest four-bedroom residence without staff accommodation.
While their longtime nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo remains a fixture, William and Kate, both 43, are said to do much of the school run and evening routines themselves.
Heavy Lies The Crown...
A source close to the royal household said of Kate: "Because of her upbringing, she really values carving out family time and making sure it stays a priority."
The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first move toward a quieter life in 2015 when they relocated to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, before settling at Windsor in 2022.
That decision, friends say, was guided by a desire to keep their children – George, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7—out of the palace spotlight.
Royal biographer Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, said: "With George there's a sense that the priority is that he and his siblings are not put off this, that it's not scary, that it's something they understand."
He added: "Crucially, it's both of them – William and Catherine."
The family also leans heavily on Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael, who have played a central role since George's birth in 2013.
A friend of the family said: "George spends a lot of time with his grandparents. His childhood has been filled with country walks, homemade cakes, and school drop-offs – just the kind of normalcy William and Kate wanted for him."
According to royal historian Robert Lacey, George first learned about his royal destiny in 2020, in what was described as a "controlled moment of their choice" – a reflection of William's own desire to handle the matter more carefully than it had been with him.
A Kensington Palace source said: "There's no plan for George to take on official duties until he's well into his twenties.
"But the grim reality is this is all to do with death – first of King Charles, then William.
"It must be a horrifying reality for a boy of 11 to handle."