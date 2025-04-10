Your tip
Prince George

Prince George 'May Not Be Headed Into $80,000-a-Year Private School' After Uncle Harry Declared It Was a Nightmare for Students Like Him

Photo of Prince George
Source: MEGA

Prince George attending Eton College isn't set in stone.

April 10 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Prince George is looking to follow in his father Prince Williams' footsteps and attend Eton College – however, that may not even come to fruition.

The 11-year-old is said to have visited the $80,000-per-year boarding school recently to learn where he would stay if he attends the school next year, despite Prince Harry struggling while a student there RadarOnline.com can reveal.

prince harry slammed upstaging prince george birthday invictus games announcement
Source: @PRINCEANDPRINCESSOFWALES/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

George may study at the same school his father and uncle attended.

George's visit became "the talk of the school, and of the parents," according to a Daily Mail insider, as his father thrived while a student there.

The same can't be said for Harry though, who attended the school from 1998 to 2003.

In his controversial memoir, Spare, the 40-year-old noted he left with a D in A-level geography and a B in art. He also descried Eton as "heaven for brilliant boys," but "purgatory for one very unbrilliant boy."

prince george private school harry nightmare kids
Source: MEGA

William thrived while at Eton College, while Harry did not.

George may be swayed by Harry's warning about Eton, as it is believed he is considering following in his mother Kate Middleton's footsteps instead and attend Marlborough College, where annual fees are about $76,000.

Despite this, the insider speculates George still ranks Eton as his number one choice, as the school is just a short walk away from his family's residence in Windsor Home Park.

The preteen has also looked into other schools including Highgate School in north London. Middleton, 43, is said to have been reeled in by Highgate due to it's "world-class" drama department.

prince george private school harry nightmare kids
Source: MEGA

George has looked into numerous schools but has yet to make a choice.

Meanwhile, some believe George will have an advantage at Eton if he attends, especially since the school's Provost – or chairman – is former Conde Nast boss Sir Nicholas Coleridge, a close friend of both William and Kate.

But Coleridge has already made it clear he is not interested in putting George ahead of others.

"I find myself receiving a torrent of letters and emails from friends of friends, hinting that they hope I can help them secure a place for their sons or grandsons," he previously wrote.

Coleridge added: "There is a rigorous admissions system here, run with integrity, and it is awkward when the prospective boy hasn’t caught the selector’s eye."

prince george private school harry nightmare kids
Source: MEGA

The 12-year-old is the eldest of William and Kate Middleton's three kids.

Harry's has not only been open about how much he struggled at Eton, but also previously touched on his use of marijuana while at the boarding school.

He wrote in his memoir: "I don't remember how we got the stuff. One of my mates, I expect. Or maybe several.

"Whenever we found ourselves in possession, we'd commandeer a tiny upstairs bathroom, wherein we'd implement a surprisingly thoughtful, orderly assembly line.

"Smoker straddled the loo beside the window, second boy leaned against the basin, third and fourth boys sat in the empty bath, legs dangling over, waiting their turns."

prince harry meghan markle exile king charles cancer hospitalization
Source: MEGA

Harry wrote about his drug use while at Eton College.

Harry also admitted to "doing cocaine around this time," and explained: "At someone's country house, during a shooting weekend, I'd been offered a line, and I'd done a few more since.

"It wasn't much fun, and it didn't make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal. Feel. Different."

Harry revealed he was "a deeply unhappy 17-year-old boy willing to try almost anything..."

