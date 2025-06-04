Queen Camilla 'Being Ordered to Put Brakes on King Charles' Hectic Work Schedule' Amid Fears It Will Kill Him as He Battles Cancer
Queen Camilla has been ordered to rein in King Charles amid fears his busy work schedule could kill him as he battles cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Charles, 76, recently pushed through a packed 48-hour schedule on his historic trip to Canada, including delivering a nearly 30-minute speech at the opening of the Canadian parliament, dropping a puck at a street hockey game, and planting a tree at Rideau Hall.
A Stark Decline
During his travels, fans who came out to see Charles noticed a stark decline in the monarch, who has been battling an unspecified type of cancer since February 2024.
One onlooker said: "He looked like he's aged a decade since last time. He was still our lovely smiling Charles, but this time he was very pale and seemed weary."
Following the whirlwind overseas trip, an insider said palace aides have pleaded with Camilla, 77, to step in and influence her husband to "slow down."
Pushing Himself Too Far
Despite concerns about the 76-year-old pushing himself too far amid his cancer battle, palace insiders' requests were said to have gone unheeded.
A source said: "She should be reining him in. Camilla would never stop Charles from doing what he wants, but that's the problem.
"She can't seem to say no to Charles and his last-minute efforts to make an impact during his time on the throne."
The insider added: "In fact, it seems she's actually supporting his desire to work hard, so that he can create his legacy as king."
Non-Stop Travel
Since his diagnosis, Charles has been taking regular cancer treatments to manage his illness.
The insider even noted the king's Canada trip was planned around his treatments and ensured he would be back in the UK in time to not disrupt his regime.
But his North America trip came on the heels of travel to Australia, Samoa, and Italy, in addition to his numerous appearances across the UK.
The source said: "Charles is refusing to slow down. So, palace aides are looking to Camilla to apply the brakes.
"But whether she will put her foot down or not remains to be seen."
In addition to Charles' jam-packed travel schedule, he's also endured non-stop family drama.
Most recently, royal renegade Prince Harry sat down for a bombshell BBC interview, in which he suggested his father could have influenced the outcome of his security case.
Harry has been fighting for UK taxpayer-funded security to be reinstated, claiming he's unable to bring his family back to the UK out of fear for their safety.
Stress From Harry's Interview
Harry further claimed his father "won't speak" to him because of the security case, and said he wants to reconcile with his dad because he doesn't know how much time Charles has left.
Insiders said Harry's interview left Charles "brokenhearted" and "ignited outrage at the palace."
Sources also noted new fears were raised about Charles' health in the wake of the interview.
The insider said: "The last thing the King needs is to be made Harry's punching bag."
Another source added: "His Majesty is still undergoing cancer treatment. The last thing he needs is his own son undermining him in the press."
And a third palace aide charged: "The whole thing has become a circus.
"Harry says he wants peace, but then he publicly attacks his father and drags the family into another round of headlines. At some point, he has to stop blaming everyone else."