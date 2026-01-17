Ex-Prince Andrew Prepares to Leave Royal Lodge as Marsh Farm Is Refurbished for His Exile Amid Family Tensions and Concerns Over Remote Location

Workmen have been seen sprucing up the Grade II-listed farmhouse in Wolferton, fitting new security fencing, CCTV cameras, and no-fly-zone measures.

A royal household removal van was spotted at Royal Lodge, fueling speculation that Andrew may be preparing to move sooner rather than later.

Andrew has reportedly accepted help from his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and a former secretary to sort through decades of documents, photographs, and other belongings, some of which are potentially sensitive.

Expensive guns gifted to him over the years were also removed from Royal Lodge in November and are now in King Charles' possession.