Ex-Prince Andrew Prepares to Leave Royal Lodge as Marsh Farm Is Refurbished for His Exile Amid Family Tensions and Concerns Over Remote Location
Jan. 17 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew is preparing to leave his royal home for a life increasingly isolated from the family he once moved among as a senior royal.
The disgraced Duke of York, stripped of his titles over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, is set to relocate from the 30-room Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate to the remote five-bedroom Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Woes of Downsizing
A source told the Daily Mail that Andrew "really didn't want Marsh Farm."
"He is trying to block it [the move] out. His personal rooms have to be kept clear of any sign of packing cases. He is likely to move into temporary furnished accommodation provided by the King at Windsor or Sandringham as a stopgap to spare him dealing with it all," the source shared.
"A trusted member of staff is to be left behind to supervise the packing at the Lodge," they continued.
Refurbishments and Relocation Preparations
Workmen have been seen sprucing up the Grade II-listed farmhouse in Wolferton, fitting new security fencing, CCTV cameras, and no-fly-zone measures.
A royal household removal van was spotted at Royal Lodge, fueling speculation that Andrew may be preparing to move sooner rather than later.
Andrew has reportedly accepted help from his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and a former secretary to sort through decades of documents, photographs, and other belongings, some of which are potentially sensitive.
Expensive guns gifted to him over the years were also removed from Royal Lodge in November and are now in King Charles' possession.
Life in Isolation
Insiders say Marsh Farm will leave Andrew increasingly cut off from the rest of the family.
"Andrew won't have lived anywhere that small since he left his apartment at Buckingham Palace – and then he had free roam of the building and grounds when he needed space," the source said, noting the limited social opportunities in the tiny village of just 200 people.
With no staff accommodation, the King will provide only a cleaner, a cook, and a groundsman from Sandringham on an ad hoc basis.
"That hasn't gone down well," the source continued, "nor has the lack of suitable garaging for Andrew's cars, although that may be dealt with during the refurbishment."
Family Tensions and Concerns
There are ongoing tensions within the royal family over Andrew's treatment.
Princess Anne and Prince Edward are reportedly sympathetic to him, while William and Camilla are said to take a harder line.
Insiders told the news outlet that King Charles regrets some sanctions and remains personally involved in discussions about his brother’s future, particularly where he will live.
"The King remains of the view that Andrew is innocent until proven guilty and has yet to see evidence that he is [guilty]," the source said.
While Andrew has considered alternatives such as Wood Farm or York Cottage, these options were ruled out for various reasons.
Friends suggest he may split his time abroad, possibly in the Middle East, where he has business interests and where his daughters have frequently visited in recent years.