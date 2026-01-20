Trump, 79, Leaks Private Texts About Greenland From French President Emmanuel Macron During Unhinged Social Media Rant
Jan. 20 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET
President Trump could be in for an awkward encounter with Emmanuel Macron in Switzerland after sharing some of the French President's private text messages questioning his intention to take over Greenland, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump, Macron and a host of other European leaders are on their way to Davos for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum – but much of the discussion is expected to be focused on the icy island.
Macron Slides Into Trump's DMs
In a fury of late-night messages posted on Truth Social, Trump shared some personal texts between the two world leaders. including one in which Macron bluntly questioned: "I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland."
Macron offered instead to set up a G7 meeting in Paris later this week after the Davos summit and wrote: "I can invite the Ukrainians, the Danes, the Syrians, and the Russians in the margins."
The French President had earlier come out swinging against Trump at the start of the summit, issuing a scathing and not-so-subtle criticism at his US counterpart, promising that France, and Europe, will not "passively accept the law of the strongest."
Macron blasted: "We do prefer respect to bullies. And we do prefer rule of law to brutality."
Trump Goes to War Over Nobel Peace Prize
As Radar readers know, Trump has tried to bully his way into taking control of Greenland. But for the longest time, no one knew exactly why. That seemed to change after Trump sent a bizarre letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoereay, seemingly blaming the proposed takeover on his Nobel Peace Prize snub.
"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Trump wrote.
"Although it will always be predominant, but (I) can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America."
He then focused on the disputed territory: "Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a 'right of ownership' anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.
"I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT."
Greenland Offers Little Resistance
Trump had argued the vast Arctic island is essential to U.S. national security and suggested America should either buy it or simply take control of the region.
The U.S. already has a strong presence in Greenland, operating military bases across the island, and would likely be met with underwhelming resistance if opposed.
Mikkel Runge Olesen, a researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies in Copenhagen, said: "The U.S. has such a free hand in Greenland that it can pretty much do what it wants."
He added: "I have a very hard time seeing that the U.S. couldn't get pretty much everything it wanted, if it just asked nicely."
'Beyond a Moron'
That reality has led to sharp criticism of Trump's rhetoric.
One European diplomatic source told us: "People are calling him 'beyond a moron' on this issue because he is threatening invasion over something the U.S. already effectively has.
"The legal framework is already there."
A former U.S. defense official added: "If this was about security, Washington could expand its presence tomorrow without buying or doing anything. That's why allies are shaking their heads."