'It's an Impostor': Ivanka Trump Looks Unrecognizable at Football Game as Social Media Users Suspect First Daughter Secretly 'Had Plastic Surgery'

Ivanka Trump made a rare public appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship game, and some viewers were shocked by how she looked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The first daughter, 44, and her husband, Jared Kushner, joined her father, President Donald Trump, in a skybox at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for the matchup against the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana University's Hoosiers.

However, some people thought she might be an "imposter" with fresh plastic surgery.