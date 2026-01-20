'It's an Impostor': Ivanka Trump Looks Unrecognizable at Football Game as Social Media Users Suspect First Daughter Secretly 'Had Plastic Surgery'
Jan. 20 2026, Updated 4:07 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump made a rare public appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship game, and some viewers were shocked by how she looked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The first daughter, 44, and her husband, Jared Kushner, joined her father, President Donald Trump, in a skybox at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for the matchup against the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana University's Hoosiers.
However, some people thought she might be an "imposter" with fresh plastic surgery.
Sunglasses at Night
A number of viewers were struck by how Ivanka wore heavy, dark sunglasses to the game on Monday, January 19, even though it took place well after darkness had fallen.
The former designer paired her $1,290 Adam Lippes Akane cotton poplin midi dress with a $3,500 Dior bow bag, but her sunnies made fans think she was covering up cosmetic work.
"Is Ivanka hiding more plastic surgery with those dark glasses at night?" one person wondered on X, while a second asked, "Why is Ivanka Trump wearing dark glasses at night? New plastic surgery?"
"Too bright for Ivanka? Or more PLASTIC SURGERY…." a third user speculated, while a fourth sensationally claimed, "It’s an impersonator," and not really the mom of three.
Behind the Scenes
Ivanka seemed to shield her eyes from the stadium lights as she stood for the National Anthem alongside her father while wearing her sunnies.
The South Florida resident later shared an Instagram Story video of her two sons cheering on Miami, along with a photo sunglasses-free that showed a clearer image of her face while posing next to son Theo.
Ivanka's visage looked wrinkle-free and slightly puffy, as she's been the topic of filler rumors numerous times over the years.
Most recently, she sparked speculation about getting injections after a rare September 2025 appearance on CNBC.
'Ivanka's Face Carries More Central Fullness'
"Ivanka's face now carries more central fullness, particularly in the cheeks and under-eye area — a common result when mid-face fillers are recently placed or still in their integration phase," Beverly Hills triple board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, exclusively told RadarOnline.com at the time of her appearance on the cable business channel.
"The softness along her jawline suggests either masseter relaxation or filler around the lower face, both of which can reduce the sharper, angular look she had last year," he continued about Ivanka's new look.
However, Dr. Hovsepian cautioned that other factors might be at play as to why fans thought she appeared so puffy.
"What viewers interpret as ‘puffiness’ is often a combination of aesthetic strategy, camera lighting, and timing — not necessarily a permanent change," he warned.
Celebrating Her Husband
While Ivanka's public appearances are still limited these days, she gave followers an inside look at her husband's spectacular 45th birthday bash.
While his actual birthdate is January 10, Ivanka shared a carousel of photos on January 18, showing an intimate candlelit piano concert for her family and their guests.
"Grateful to celebrate surrounded by the people who know and love you best. You lead with thoughtfulness, vision, and heart, and you show up for your family with the same consistency, love, and intention you bring to everything else," Ivanka gushed in the caption about her husband of 16 years.
She added, "Our children are learning from you what commitment looks like, what safety feels like, and how quiet, consistent devotion compounds over time. That is your legacy above anything else. I feel endlessly grateful to build a life beside you."