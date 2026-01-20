Veep J.D. Vance and Wife Usha Announce Fourth Pregnancy After Divorce Rumors — 'Our Family is Growing!'

J.D. eventually broke his silence and addressed rumors about his marriage in an interview with NBC News.

The vice president brushed off criticism of his embrace with Mrs. Kirk – which led to theories claiming he would leave Usha for Erika to help advance his political career – and claimed he and Usha laughed about the gossip.

"I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," J.D. said. "With anything in life, you take the good with the bad. You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too."

"But our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to it, and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role," he added.