Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > J.D. Vance

Veep J.D. Vance and Wife Usha Announce Fourth Pregnancy After Divorce Rumors — 'Our Family is Growing!'

Photo of J.D. and Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha are pregnant with their fourth child.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 20 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Vice President J.D. Vance has announced his wife Usha is pregnant with their fourth child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Usha, 40, and J.D., 41, announced the news in a joint statement on Tuesday, January 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Usha Vance Expecting Fourth Child with Vice President

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: SLOTUS/INSTAGRAM

Usha announced she's expecting her fourth child with J.D. on Instagram. "

"We're very happy to share some exciting news," the couple captioned the Instagram post. "Our family is growing!"

"We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," the post read. "Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July."

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children," the statement concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Sparks Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Hug

Photo of J.D. and Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

The couple's announce follows months of speculation about their marriage.

The second couple's announce comes after months of brutal speculation about the state of their marriage.

J.D. raised eyebrows when he shared what many saw as an "inappropriate" hug with slain political activist Charlie Kirk's widow Erika at a Turning Point USA event last fall.

Usha fueled concern when was spotted without her wedding ring on multiple occasions amid rumors their marriage was on the rocks.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Breaks Silence on Rumors

Photo of Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

Usha fueled rumors claiming her marriage was on the rocks when she was seen without her wedding ring.

J.D. eventually broke his silence and addressed rumors about his marriage in an interview with NBC News.

The vice president brushed off criticism of his embrace with Mrs. Kirk – which led to theories claiming he would leave Usha for Erika to help advance his political career – and claimed he and Usha laughed about the gossip.

"I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," J.D. said. "With anything in life, you take the good with the bad. You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too."

"But our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to it, and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role," he added.

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
Photo of Lamar Odom

Hard Fall in Sin City: NBA Star Lamar Odom Arrested for DUI in Vegas After Allegedly Speeding Over 40 MPH Above the Speed Limit

Photo of Timothy Busfield

Timothy Busfield Accused of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl During Audition and 'Begged the Family to Not Report to Law Enforcement if He Received Therapy'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of J.D. and Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. said his 'marriage is as strong as it's ever been.'

He also explained why Usha ditched her ring after his infamous hug sparked backlash.

According to the vice president's version of events, as the second couple were rushing to meet First Lady Melania Trump for an event at Joint Base Andrews, Usha realized she had forgotten to put her ring back on after taking a shower.

J.D. even claimed his wife anticipated scrutiny online after realizing she was missing her ring.

"She was like, 'Oh, if I don't go back and get them, there's going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,'" he recalled. "And I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.