Veep J.D. Vance and Wife Usha Announce Fourth Pregnancy After Divorce Rumors — 'Our Family is Growing!'
Jan. 20 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance has announced his wife Usha is pregnant with their fourth child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Usha, 40, and J.D., 41, announced the news in a joint statement on Tuesday, January 20.
"We're very happy to share some exciting news," the couple captioned the Instagram post. "Our family is growing!"
"We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," the post read. "Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July."
"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children," the statement concluded.
J.D. Sparks Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Hug
The second couple's announce comes after months of brutal speculation about the state of their marriage.
J.D. raised eyebrows when he shared what many saw as an "inappropriate" hug with slain political activist Charlie Kirk's widow Erika at a Turning Point USA event last fall.
Usha fueled concern when was spotted without her wedding ring on multiple occasions amid rumors their marriage was on the rocks.
J.D. Breaks Silence on Rumors
J.D. eventually broke his silence and addressed rumors about his marriage in an interview with NBC News.
The vice president brushed off criticism of his embrace with Mrs. Kirk – which led to theories claiming he would leave Usha for Erika to help advance his political career – and claimed he and Usha laughed about the gossip.
"I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," J.D. said. "With anything in life, you take the good with the bad. You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too."
"But our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to it, and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role," he added.
He also explained why Usha ditched her ring after his infamous hug sparked backlash.
According to the vice president's version of events, as the second couple were rushing to meet First Lady Melania Trump for an event at Joint Base Andrews, Usha realized she had forgotten to put her ring back on after taking a shower.
J.D. even claimed his wife anticipated scrutiny online after realizing she was missing her ring.
"She was like, 'Oh, if I don't go back and get them, there's going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,'" he recalled. "And I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny."