'Worth The Wait': OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Reveals Why She's Delaying Record-Breaking Event — One Year After She Slept With Over 1,000 Men in 12 Hours

Image of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Adult creator Bonnie Blue postpones her stunt, promising fans a crazier version of last year’s record attempt.

Profile Image

Jan. 20 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has postponed her highly anticipated world record event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, January 17, in London, the event will now take place on Saturday, February 7.

'Worth the Wait'

Image of Bonnie Blue postpones her world record event to February 7.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue postpones her world record event to February 7.

A press release, per US Weekly, shared the reason for the delay: "for one unapologetically blunt reason — it's the wrong time of the month."

Blue, 26, also spoke directly to fans about the rescheduling, saying, "This Saturday's event is being pushed back to 7 February — not cancelled, but the timing needs to be perfect for this to work. Some things can't be rushed. Trust me, when you know what I have planned, you'll understand. This one's definitely going to be worth the wait."

'Body Had the Final Say'

Image of Tickets from the January date will roll over automatically.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/Instagram

Tickets from the January date will roll over automatically.

The press release emphasized that "Bonnie has confirmed that her body had the final say."

Fans who purchased tickets for the January date will automatically have their bookings rolled over to the new February slot, ensuring no one misses out.

'Bigger, Bolder, and More Bonkers'

Image of Timing was key in rescheduling the highly anticipated event.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Timing was key in rescheduling the highly anticipated event.

For her new record-breaking event, the adult star has asked ex-cons to join.

"Prisoners, you've served your time, and now it's time to serve me. Saturday, the 17th of January, in London, I want to pleasure you in more ways than one. I don't care if you wear an ankle monitor, in fact, I think it's kind of hot," the adult star shared, according to The Tab.

Blue said her new event would be "bigger, bolder and more bonkers than anything I've done before."

"This isn't a quick thing," she revealed. "We're talking a full 24 hours. Day and night. I want to see just how far I can push myself."

Trying Something New

Image of The adult creator teases a wilder version of last year’s stunt.
Source: @onlybonnieblue/Instagram

The adult creator teases a wilder version of last year’s stunt.

  • Bonnie hinted at an even crazier twist, revealing she'll incorporate three holes this year, up from two in her previous stunt.

  • "This year, to celebrate the one-year anniversary, I'm using three holes and going for 24 hours. Can you imagine the damage on my body? I wonder if I'm going to be able to walk out of it," she explained in an Instagram video.

    • Blue continued to The Tab: "I'm always trying something new. This time I'll be using an extra hole I’ve never used before. Blokes can get involved by using the hashtag Bonnie Back Blowout and telling me why they should take part."

    This comes a year after Blue slept with 1,057 men in a 12-hour stunt.

