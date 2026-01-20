'Worth The Wait': OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Reveals Why She's Delaying Record-Breaking Event — One Year After She Slept With Over 1,000 Men in 12 Hours

A press release, per US Weekly, shared the reason for the delay: "for one unapologetically blunt reason — it's the wrong time of the month."

Blue, 26, also spoke directly to fans about the rescheduling, saying, "This Saturday's event is being pushed back to 7 February — not cancelled, but the timing needs to be perfect for this to work. Some things can't be rushed. Trust me, when you know what I have planned, you'll understand. This one's definitely going to be worth the wait."