Home > True Crime > crime

Timothy Busfield Drops Bombshell Audio of Alleged Victims Claiming Disgraced Actor 'Never Touched Me' Before Court Appearance in Child Sex Abuse Case

Photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield's legal team produced audio of his accusers saying he never touched them.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 20 2026, Updated 3:11 p.m. ET

Accused sex pest Timothy Busfield's legal team just dropped bombshell audio involving the two kids he allegedly touched, where the boys claimed nothing untoward happened with the actor-director, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Their first police interview took place in November 2024, during which an officer questioned the preteens, known as VL and SL, who worked with Busfield, 68, on Fox's The Cleaning Lady.

The star's team released the audio late on Monday, January 19, ahead of Busfield's court appearance the following day, hoping to convince a judge to grant him bail and release him from jail.

'No, He's Never Touched Me'

Photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield is seen in his mugshot after turning himself in to authorities.

"So, you know what is right and wrong, right? You know no one can touch your private areas?" the officer asked the boys, who answered "yes."

"Yeah, but he doesn't touch those parts," one child said, while his brother responded, "No, he's never touched me... never."

While the kids denied being sexually abused by Busfield, one of the boys allegedly later told a therapist that the star touched his "genitalia" and "bottom" while working together.

Their mom then reported the alleged incident to Child Protective Services in October 2025.

The audio was submitted to the court, with Busfield's team claiming it was an "unequivocal denial" by the twins about the sexual abuse accusations. He's been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse.

Still Behind Bars

Photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield has been behind bars since his arrest.

Busfield has been behind bars in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, ever since January 13, when he turned himself in to Albuquerque Police. But he triggered a four-day manhunt after vanishing following the issuance of an arrest warrant in his case.

Prosecutors were infuriated by the Thirtysomething star's disappearing act and successfully asked the judge to remand Busfield to jail without bail until his next court appearance.

"In light of the defendant’s demonstrated disregard for boundaries, authority, and compliance, no condition or combination of conditions of release can reasonably protect the victims or the community," they demanded in their motion.

The prosecution also accused Busfield of having a "documented pattern of sexual misconduct, abuse of authority, and grooming behavior" during his long career in Hollywood.

'I'm Going to Confront These Lies'

Photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield has vehemently denied the charges against him.

Busfield has strenuously denied the charges against him.

"I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys," he told TMZ in a video released just before he turned himself in to authorities.

"I'm going to fight it. I'm going to fight it with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am because this is all so wrong and all lies," the actor confidently claimed.

Busfield's attorney claimed the boys' mom was exacting revenge after her kids were cut from The Cleaning Lady's final season.

'Take Care of My Sweet Husband'

Photo of Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield's wife, Melissa Gilbert, pleaded with a judge to keep her husband safe behind bars.

Busfield's wife of 12 years, Melissa Gilbert, pleaded with the judge in his case to release him from jail, as she's terrified for his safety.

In a letter, the Little House on the Prairie alum emotionally wrote, "Please, please take care of my sweet husband. As he is my protector, I am his, but I cannot protect him now, and I think that, more than anything else, is what is truly breaking my heart. I am relying on you to protect him for me."

Busfield's Hollywood friends have rallied around him, and the judge has received 70 character statements, including letters from his Thirtysomething co-stars Ken Olin and Peter Horton.

