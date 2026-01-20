Timothy Busfield Drops Bombshell Audio of Alleged Victims Claiming Disgraced Actor 'Never Touched Me' Before Court Appearance in Child Sex Abuse Case

The star's team released the audio late on Monday, January 19, ahead of Busfield's court appearance the following day, hoping to convince a judge to grant him bail and release him from jail.

Their first police interview took place in November 2024, during which an officer questioned the preteens, known as VL and SL, who worked with Busfield, 68, on Fox 's The Cleaning Lady.

Accused sex pest Timothy Busfield 's legal team just dropped bombshell audio involving the two kids he allegedly touched, where the boys claimed nothing untoward happened with the actor-director, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Timothy Busfield is seen in his mugshot after turning himself in to authorities.

"So, you know what is right and wrong, right? You know no one can touch your private areas?" the officer asked the boys, who answered "yes."

"Yeah, but he doesn't touch those parts," one child said, while his brother responded, "No, he's never touched me... never."

While the kids denied being sexually abused by Busfield, one of the boys allegedly later told a therapist that the star touched his "genitalia" and "bottom" while working together.

Their mom then reported the alleged incident to Child Protective Services in October 2025.

The audio was submitted to the court, with Busfield's team claiming it was an "unequivocal denial" by the twins about the sexual abuse accusations. He's been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse.