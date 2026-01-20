Timothy Busfield Edited Out of Amazon MGM's Rom-Com 'You Deserve Each Other' Amid Disgraced Actor's Child Sex Abuse Charges

Busfield, 68, has maintained his innocence, and his lawyer called the claims by a pair of twin boys who worked alongside him on Fox's The Cleaning Lady "completely false."

Accused child s-- predator Timothy Busfield has been edited out of an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios rom-com in the wake of being charged with two counts of criminal s------ contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Timothy Busfield's role in 'You Deserve Each Other' is being editing out.

The movie also stars You's Penn Badgley, White Lotus alum Meghann Fahey and actor Justin Long. While it was due out sometime in 2026, the film's release date hasn't been set and will likely need to be pushed back to edit out any trace of Busfield, who played Bernie Duncan, the father of Badgley's character Nicholas Rose.

The rom-com "follows an engaged couple who has fallen out of love and try to sabotage each other into calling off their wedding, only to fall back in love in the process," the flick's IMDb.com page reads , with Busfield as the top star alongside Kyle MacLachlan and Natalie Morales.

While the film isn't listed on Busfield's IMDb.com page, he is billed as the top star in You Deserve Each Other, based on the 2020 book by Sarah Hogle.

Timothy Busfield claimed he didn't turn himself in right away because he needed to get a lawyer and drive to New Mexico.

Busfield set off a law enforcement hunt after he failed to turn himself in to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department in New Mexico, despite a warrant for his arrest being issued on January 9.

The Thirtysomething alum finally surrendered to authorities on January 13, after first filming a video at his lawyer's office in which he professed his innocence.

"I got the call Friday night, I had to get a lawyer," Busfield told fans in the video about his tardiness. "Saturday, I got in a car and drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque."

"They're horrible. They're all lies. And I did not do anything to those little boys. And I’m going to fight it," The West Wing alum professed. One of the twins alleges that Busfield touched his genitals multiple times on the set of The Cleaning Lady.

"I'm going to fight it with a great team, and I’m going to be exonerated. I know I am. Because this is all so wrong and all lies," Busfield declared before signing off.