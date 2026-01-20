'Pam Bondi Fatigue is Real': Embattled Attorney General Facing Increased Criticism Over Minneapolis Church Protest Amid Calls to Arrest 'Instigator' Don Lemon

Bondi has promised an investigation into the disruption , but critics are calling for action now.

It's "put up or shut up time" for Pam Bondi , who faces another round of extreme backlash as demands grow for her to "arrest Don Lemon " and other anti-ICE protesters who stormed a Minnesota church Sunday morning.

Bondi has been slammed for not taking action swiftly enough.

Now she and the Justice Department are being pushed to respond to the church service interruption, which many have called a violation of the FACE Act.

Bondi has already come under intense scrutiny for her handling of the long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein files – many of which remain long-awaited.

I have been in constant communication with @AAGDhillon today over these events which @TheJusticeDept is investigating at my direction. Any violation of federal law will be prosecuted. https://t.co/bqR4dAm6LM

After a social media uproar, Bondi tweeted: "I just spoke to the Pastor in Minnesota whose church was targeted. Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law. "If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails."

As Radar reported, Lemon was interviewing a protester standing outside Cities Church in St. Paul when a group suddenly stormed the church. The former CNN anchor joined them, keeping his camera rolling as he documented the confrontation.

The Attorney General promised the Trump administration will 'investigate' the incident.

She further insisted the Justice Department is "investigating" the protest at her discretion; however, critics want more.

"How about actually ARRESTING them instead of talking about it?," one person tweeted. "The Pam Bondi fatigue is real."

Another charged: "Conversations with church leaders aren't going to cut it. Put up or shut up time."

One person questioned: "How long are you guys going to allow this domestic terrorism to go on?"

As another demanded: "Do SOMETHING for once. All you do is talk."