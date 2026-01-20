Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Pam Bondi

'Pam Bondi Fatigue is Real': Embattled Attorney General Facing Increased Criticism Over Minneapolis Church Protest Amid Calls to Arrest 'Instigator' Don Lemon

pam bondi and church protesters
Source: mega/TheDonLemonShow/youtube

Pam Bondi has come under fire for her response to the Minnesota church protest.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026, Published 7:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

It's "put up or shut up time" for Pam Bondi, who faces another round of extreme backlash as demands grow for her to "arrest Don Lemon" and other anti-ICE protesters who stormed a Minnesota church Sunday morning.

Bondi has promised an investigation into the disruption, but critics are calling for action now.

Article continues below advertisement

Bondi Under Fire

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
pam bondi
Source: mega

Bondi has been slammed for not taking action swiftly enough.

Bondi has already come under intense scrutiny for her handling of the long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein files – many of which remain long-awaited.

Now she and the Justice Department are being pushed to respond to the church service interruption, which many have called a violation of the FACE Act.

Article continues below advertisement

As Radar reported, Lemon was interviewing a protester standing outside Cities Church in St. Paul when a group suddenly stormed the church. The former CNN anchor joined them, keeping his camera rolling as he documented the confrontation.

After a social media uproar, Bondi tweeted: "I just spoke to the Pastor in Minnesota whose church was targeted. Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law. "If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails."

Article continues below advertisement

'Pam Bondi Fatigue'

pam bondi
Source: mega

The Attorney General promised the Trump administration will 'investigate' the incident.

She further insisted the Justice Department is "investigating" the protest at her discretion; however, critics want more.

"How about actually ARRESTING them instead of talking about it?," one person tweeted. "The Pam Bondi fatigue is real."

Another charged: "Conversations with church leaders aren't going to cut it. Put up or shut up time."

One person questioned: "How long are you guys going to allow this domestic terrorism to go on?"

As another demanded: "Do SOMETHING for once. All you do is talk."

Article continues below advertisement

Calls for Don Lemon's Arrest

church protest
Source: TheDonLemonShow/youtube

Journalist Don Lemon was accused of joining in on the protest while reporting on it.

As Radar shared, Lemon has been in Minnesota covering the growing unrest after the shooting death of Renee Good earlier this month. While now without an actual network, the 59-year-old has been posting content and coverage to his personal YouTube channel.

After seemingly joining the protesters in storming the church, outrage intensified, with many focusing their rage on Lemon – accusing the journalist of violating the FACE Act, which created legal protections for reproductive health clinics and places of worship and makes obstruction of those venues a criminal offense.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TheDonLemonShow/youtube
READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump

'Disrespectful' Trump Accused of Leaving Wife Melania in the Rain to 'Protect His Spray Tan' in Resurfaced Clip of First Couple

Split photo of Donald Trump, replica of Jeffrey Epstein birthday card

Massive Recreation of Trump's Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein Put On Display In Washington, D.C. — As DOJ Continues to Stall Release of Files

While Bondi was initially quiet on the matter, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke for her, tweeting that the Department of Justice has launched a full investigation into the incident.

"President Trump will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship," Leavitt told followers.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Don Lemon Lashes Out

don lemon
Source: donlemonofficial/instagram

Lemon responded to the accusations on Instagram.

Lemon later fired back on Instagram, saying he had no affiliation with the group of protesters and was merely covering their protest like any journalist would.

"The MAGA administration and the fake news MAGAs are losing their minds over something that’s not even true," Lemon said, defending his actions as an "act of journalism," which was to "report on it and talk to the people involved."

He then further distanced himself from the group, throwing the protest organizer under the bus: "So, why don't you talk to the actual person who is in charge of the organization and whose idea it was to have the protest at the church before you start blaming me for stuff for which you have no idea.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.