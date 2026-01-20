'Pam Bondi Fatigue is Real': Embattled Attorney General Facing Increased Criticism Over Minneapolis Church Protest Amid Calls to Arrest 'Instigator' Don Lemon
Jan. 19 2026, Published 7:56 p.m. ET
It's "put up or shut up time" for Pam Bondi, who faces another round of extreme backlash as demands grow for her to "arrest Don Lemon" and other anti-ICE protesters who stormed a Minnesota church Sunday morning.
Bondi has promised an investigation into the disruption, but critics are calling for action now.
Bondi Under Fire
Bondi has already come under intense scrutiny for her handling of the long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein files – many of which remain long-awaited.
Now she and the Justice Department are being pushed to respond to the church service interruption, which many have called a violation of the FACE Act.
As Radar reported, Lemon was interviewing a protester standing outside Cities Church in St. Paul when a group suddenly stormed the church. The former CNN anchor joined them, keeping his camera rolling as he documented the confrontation.
After a social media uproar, Bondi tweeted: "I just spoke to the Pastor in Minnesota whose church was targeted. Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law. "If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails."
'Pam Bondi Fatigue'
She further insisted the Justice Department is "investigating" the protest at her discretion; however, critics want more.
"How about actually ARRESTING them instead of talking about it?," one person tweeted. "The Pam Bondi fatigue is real."
Another charged: "Conversations with church leaders aren't going to cut it. Put up or shut up time."
One person questioned: "How long are you guys going to allow this domestic terrorism to go on?"
As another demanded: "Do SOMETHING for once. All you do is talk."
Calls for Don Lemon's Arrest
As Radar shared, Lemon has been in Minnesota covering the growing unrest after the shooting death of Renee Good earlier this month. While now without an actual network, the 59-year-old has been posting content and coverage to his personal YouTube channel.
After seemingly joining the protesters in storming the church, outrage intensified, with many focusing their rage on Lemon – accusing the journalist of violating the FACE Act, which created legal protections for reproductive health clinics and places of worship and makes obstruction of those venues a criminal offense.
While Bondi was initially quiet on the matter, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke for her, tweeting that the Department of Justice has launched a full investigation into the incident.
"President Trump will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship," Leavitt told followers.
Don Lemon Lashes Out
Lemon later fired back on Instagram, saying he had no affiliation with the group of protesters and was merely covering their protest like any journalist would.
"The MAGA administration and the fake news MAGAs are losing their minds over something that’s not even true," Lemon said, defending his actions as an "act of journalism," which was to "report on it and talk to the people involved."
He then further distanced himself from the group, throwing the protest organizer under the bus: "So, why don't you talk to the actual person who is in charge of the organization and whose idea it was to have the protest at the church before you start blaming me for stuff for which you have no idea.