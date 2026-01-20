'Disrespectful' Trump Accused of Leaving Wife Melania in the Rain to 'Protect His Spray Tan' in Resurfaced Clip of First Couple

In a clip of the resurfaced video shared on Instagram, Trump is wearing a black bomber jacket, khaki pants and a white polo.

Trump clutched an umbrella and a red "USA" baseball cap in one hand and held Melania's hand in the other as they moved past a group of reporters outside the White House.

While Melania looked eager to bypass the press, Trump stopped to answer questions – and seemingly forget about the elements as he chatted with reporters while his wife stood in the rain.

He dropped Melania's hand and repositioned the umbrella over himself as he told reporters, "She did a great job on television the other night," while motioning to his wife.