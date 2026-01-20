'Disrespectful' Trump Accused of Leaving Wife Melania in the Rain to 'Protect His Spray Tan' in Resurfaced Clip of First Couple
Jan. 19 2026, Published 7:37 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has been branded a "disrespectful" husband after a resurfaced video showed him using an umbrella to shield himself from rain while First Lady Melania was left to fend for herself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics online ripped apart any claims about the president being a gentleman as they accused Trump, 79, of only looking out for himself and his spray tan.
The Don 'Disrespects' Melania
In a clip of the resurfaced video shared on Instagram, Trump is wearing a black bomber jacket, khaki pants and a white polo.
Trump clutched an umbrella and a red "USA" baseball cap in one hand and held Melania's hand in the other as they moved past a group of reporters outside the White House.
While Melania looked eager to bypass the press, Trump stopped to answer questions – and seemingly forget about the elements as he chatted with reporters while his wife stood in the rain.
He dropped Melania's hand and repositioned the umbrella over himself as he told reporters, "She did a great job on television the other night," while motioning to his wife.
Critics Claim Donald's More Worried About 'His Tan' Than Melania
"And I didn't do so bad either," the president continued. "But she did a great job on television."
Trump eventually got the hint and retreated back to Melania, who could be seen wiping raindrops off her face.
But as cameras followed the first couple walking away, critics noted how Trump continued to use the umbrella to shield only himself from the nasty weather.
"He was probably scared his tan would wash off," one social media user commented on the video, while a second echoed, "He was probably scared his tan would wash off."
"It's honestly just a lack of respect," a third charged as a fourth asked, "What man lets his woman get wet in the rain?"
"As always, he thinks and cares about no one except himself," another wrote as someone else chimed in, "This man is no gentleman at all he hogging up the whole umbrella for himself and didn't even cover his wife!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump recently confessed Melania found his behavior "unpresidential" as rumors swirled about the state of their marriage.
While chatting about Melania during a speech at the GOP House members meeting, the president admitted the first lady "hates when" he dances before proceeding to bust out his moves for the crowd.
Donald and Melania's Marriage Woes
"She said it’s so unpresidential," Trump told House GOP members. "I said, 'But I did become president.' She hates when I dance. I said, 'Everybody wants me to dance.' Darling, it’s not presidential."
He further claimed Melania told him his "weightlifting" bit was "terrible" in reference to the bizarre reenactment he's repeated while raging about transgender athletes.
Trump's confession about Melania's criticism came after an insider claimed the 55-year-old "simply cannot live under the same roof" as her husband.
According to an insider, Donald and his third wife have been living "completely separate lives."
"Melania simply cannot live under the same roof with Donald," the source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "They’ve been operating this way for years, separate bedrooms, separate schedules, separate worlds."
When his second term ends, Donald allegedly plans to move back to Florida full-time, while Melania has apparently made it "crystal clear" she'll be living in New York City.
"She wants her own space and her own life – period," the source claimed as another described the marriage as being purely "transactional."