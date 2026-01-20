Hygiene Horror: Ashton Kutcher Clarifies Wild Rumor He and Wife Mila Kunis 'Don't Shower'
Jan. 19 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Ashton Kutcher is putting an end to the viral rumor that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, never shower, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While speaking to People about how he prepared physically for his role in FX’s The Corporation, Kutcher also addressed a 2021 Armchair Expert podcast interview where the speculation began.
'Nothing Else Ever'
During the interview five years ago, Kunis, 42, said, "I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower very much anyway."
"I don't wash my body with soap every day. But I wash pits and t--- and holes and soles," Kunis said during the interview, according to US Weekly.
Kutcher, 47, chimed in, saying, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else."
Parental Choices
The Family Guy actress also revealed that she and Kutcher didn't bathe their children every day.
"When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever," Kunis said.
Kutcher added about his kids: "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."
'Craziest Thing'
After the interview, comments quickly spiraled online, prompting questions about whether the couple "stinks."
Kutcher has since laughed off the reactions: "It was the craziest thing of all time. We made a comment at one point, and people were like, 'Does he stink? Does he smell?'"
Turning to his The Beauty co-stars Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope, who were also present, Kutcher added: "There was a comment on a podcast, so long ago… and people are like, 'They don’t shower.' I'm like, 'I shower, I go to the gym, I shower.'"
Ramos, 34, chimed in with a laugh: "I can confirm my boy showers."
'Too Fat' For Gucci
This comes after Kutcher revealed he was fired from Gucci when he was 19 for being "too fat."
He flew to Italy and tried on a pink Speedo for the shoot before then-creative director Tom Ford decided he was "too fat" and let him go from the campaign on the spot.
At the time, he weighed around 178 pounds, and while the rejection was surprising, it didn't leave him bitter.
He explained that Ford "had a specific thing he wanted to see" and that he didn't take the decision personally. Kutcher later revealed that he and Ford even laughed about the incident, turning the awkward moment into a funny story.