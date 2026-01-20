EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Awkward Dancing Video Shows Him 'Not Excited or Engaged' — Plus Suspicious Edit Raises Eyebrows About the Two 'Being on Different Pages'

Top body language expert Traci Brown points out, "He certainly isn't as excited or engaged in this as she is," noting how Harry, 41, stood expressionless with his hands in his pockets while Markle, 44, waved her arms in the air and shimmied her hips as she approached him at the start of the Instagram video.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's body language in the syrupy dance video she shared tells a great deal about the intimate details of their relationship, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Meghan Markle is as 'excited as you can get' in her dance video with Harry.

Markle was overly sentimental about the post on January 17, harkening back to when the couple began dating in the summer of 2016.

"When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there," the former actress wrote in the caption, also including a snapshot of the pair on vacation in Botswana in their early days.

"To start, they're on really different pages. He's looking away as she moves towards him, very excited, with her hands in the air," Brown observes.

She notes, "You can tell how excited someone is by how high their hands are. And this is as excited as you can get," about Markle's over-the-top flirty gestures.