EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Awkward Dancing Video Shows Him 'Not Excited or Engaged' — Plus Suspicious Edit Raises Eyebrows About the Two 'Being on Different Pages'
Jan. 19 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body language in the syrupy dance video she shared tells a great deal about the intimate details of their relationship, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Top body language expert Traci Brown points out, "He certainly isn't as excited or engaged in this as she is," noting how Harry, 41, stood expressionless with his hands in his pockets while Markle, 44, waved her arms in the air and shimmied her hips as she approached him at the start of the Instagram video.
'They're on Really Different Pages'
Markle was overly sentimental about the post on January 17, harkening back to when the couple began dating in the summer of 2016.
"When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there," the former actress wrote in the caption, also including a snapshot of the pair on vacation in Botswana in their early days.
"To start, they're on really different pages. He's looking away as she moves towards him, very excited, with her hands in the air," Brown observes.
She notes, "You can tell how excited someone is by how high their hands are. And this is as excited as you can get," about Markle's over-the-top flirty gestures.
A 'Close' Display
"He does reach for her, but isn't nearly as excited. His feet are still," Brown says about how disinterested Harry appeared at the beginning of the video, where the couple appeared to recreate a dance from their 2018 royal wedding.
Harry eventually warmed up as the dance got underway.
"He does pull her close, and their pelvises are pressed together. There's no daylight there, so that says they're close," the human behavior guru acknowledges. "Also, they put their foreheads together, which also says they're close."
'Something Went Wrong'
Markle's control-freak behavior came into play later in the video, as a noticeable jump cut halted the free flow of the dance.
"There is a cut in the video, so something went wrong in there that they don't want us to see," Brown zeros in on.
The body language analyst also raises her eyebrows at Meghan Markle’s claim that her four-year-old daughter shot the video, pointing out that the footage is flawlessly framed, with no signs of a restless child behind the camera.
"I have my doubts that a four-year-old filmed this. It's framed really nicely. The only legit technological way it could happen is if they just sat her behind the camera on a gimbal that was set to follow them. Either way, she certainly wasn't in charge," Brown gripes about Lilibet's alleged camerawoman skills.
'Trying to Prove How in Love They Are'
While the With Love, Meghan star leaves the comments on her Instagram posts disabled, the video was met with plenty of jeers on social media.
"I never thought I was going to see anything worse than their pregnancy twerking cringefest. I was wrong," one person on X sneered about the dance video, comparing it to Markle's heavily pregnant twerking post she shared in June 2025.
"Normally, parents film their children having fun, not the other way around. There’s no way a four-year-old Lili filmed this. Trying to prove how in love and happy they are," a second person scoffed.
"Nothing she does ever feels genuine. The woman couldn’t be herself if her life depended on it. Everything is meticulously staged, like one endless photo shoot. Does she really think people believe anything she’s trying to sell?" a third user asked.
However, the couple's fans loved it, with one cheering, "Ten years on, and Harry and Meghan are still so hot for each other."