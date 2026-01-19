It's Over: 'Summer House' Stars Kyle Cooke, 43, and Amanda Batula, 34, Split After Four Years of Marriage to Focus On 'Personal Growth'

The couple first started dating at the end of Summer House season one in 2017.

By season two, they were discussing whether to move in together, and season three revealed a major hurdle when Cooke admitted to cheating on Batula just months before proposing.

A source told the Daily Mail the pair was not together to celebrate New Year's this year.

"Kyle and Amanda did not spend New Year's Eve together. Kyle hosted a party at Leonetta's speakeasy lounge, Leo's Famous, in New York City. Amanda was not there. His best friend Carl Radke showed up to support," they shared.

"While Kyle was not flirting with other women, he did end up hanging out with some female fans. He and his pals were the last to leave the venue that night," the insider continued.