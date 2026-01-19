Your tip
It's Over: 'Summer House' Stars Kyle Cooke, 43, and Amanda Batula, 34, Split After Four Years of Marriage to Focus On 'Personal Growth'

image of Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke
Source: MEGA

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula end marriage, citing personal growth and healing in joint Instagram statement.

Profile Image

Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:57 p.m. ET

Summer House co-stars Kyle Cooke, 43, and Amanda Batula, 34, have announced their split after four years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram.

Their Split Announcement

Image of Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have announced their split after four years of marriage.
Source: @amandabatula/Instagram

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have announced their split after four years of marriage.

"After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple. We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing," they wrote.

"It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we've always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter," they continued.

They didn't acknowledge how this would affect Cooke's alcohol brand, Loverboy, which Batula is a part of.

Relationship Ups and Downs

Image of The Summer House stars confirmed their separation as mutual and amicable.
Source: MEGA

The 'Summer House' stars confirmed their separation as mutual and amicable.

The couple first started dating at the end of Summer House season one in 2017.

By season two, they were discussing whether to move in together, and season three revealed a major hurdle when Cooke admitted to cheating on Batula just months before proposing.

A source told the Daily Mail the pair was not together to celebrate New Year's this year.

"Kyle and Amanda did not spend New Year's Eve together. Kyle hosted a party at Leonetta's speakeasy lounge, Leo's Famous, in New York City. Amanda was not there. His best friend Carl Radke showed up to support," they shared.

"While Kyle was not flirting with other women, he did end up hanging out with some female fans. He and his pals were the last to leave the venue that night," the insider continued.

Addressing Rumors

Image of Cooke and Batula have requested privacy as they focus on personal growth.
Source: @amandabatula/Instagram

Cooke and Batula have requested privacy as they focus on personal growth.

Batula previously joked about living separately from Kyle in a cheeky Instagram video.

"Hey guys, it's taken me a while to talk about this, but I just wanted to confirm the rumors that Kyle and I are living separately," she said as she showed a small children's toy playhouse in an Instagram video. "This is my new house."

"I just wanted to show you guys. This is my new house. It's small, it's kind of all that I can afford," Batula joked as she crawled inside. "I decorated for the holidays, I'm really excited. I could really use your support at this time and some privacy while we figure this out. Thanks so much."

'My Everything'

Image of Their relationship included years of ups and downs before marriage.
Source: MEGA

Their relationship included years of ups and downs before marriage.

Despite the challenges, the couple eventually tied the knot, as shown in season five.

Originally planning a September 2020 wedding, the pair postponed three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooke later shared on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast that they chose to keep the celebration intimate, hosting it in his parents' backyard.

"My everything. Let's do this," Cooke captioned an Instagram photo of his wedding day.

