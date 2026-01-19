Massive Recreation of Trump's Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein Put On Display In Washington, D.C. — As DOJ Continues to Stall Release of Files
Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:48 p.m. ET
A massive replica of the eyebrow-raising birthday card Donald Trump has been accused of making for his then-pal Jeffrey Epstein has been constructed in Washington, D.C., ahead of what would have been the late convicted pedophile's 73rd birthday on Tuesday, January 20, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The artists behind the infamous Trump-Epstein friendship statue have apparently been hard at work constructing a 10-foot-tall replica birthday card the president has been accused of crafting for the disgraced financier's 50th birthday in 2003.
Trump's infamous signature can easily be seen on the new monument to his former friendship, which has been installed on the National Mall as the Department of Justice filed a motion to keep the Epstein files sealed.
Replica of Epstein Birthday Card Mocks Trump in D.C.
Photos of the massive replica birthday card created quite the buzz after they were shared on social media.
The replica card featured a black, gold and white balloon border matching a gold script font reading, "Happy Birthday to a 'Terrific Guy!'" on one side of the card.
The other side featured a disturbing poem allegedly penned by Trump about Epstein for his 50th birthday, which was released by House Democrats in September 2025 amid intense public pressure on the federal government to release the Epstein files.
Trump's poem was written inside a crude outline of the female body, complete with markings in the chest and pubic area.
"We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," the chilling poem read. "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret."
Next to the card, which Trump has denied writing, was a statue of stacked boxes and redacted files, along with a message from the organization reportedly responsible for the artwork, The Secret Handshake.
"The Secret Handshake invites you to celebrate the birthday of President Donald Trump's 'closest friend,' Jeffrey Epstein, with a larger-than-life tribute to their intimate correspondence," a plaque near the birthday card read.
Markers were also left near the replica birthday card so visitors could write down "their own personal message to the administration."
The birthday card was said to be installed overnight on Monday, January 19 and is expected to remain on the National Mall until Friday, January 23.
DOJ Push to Keep Epstein Files Sealed
Meanwhile, public outrage over the delayed release of the Epstein files has hit a fever pitch as embattled Attorney General Pam Bondi seeks to keep the remaining files under seal.
Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which forced the release of investigation materials, in November 2025. Since the law's 30-day deadline passed in December, the DOJ has released a mere one percent of materials related to the FBI probe of the disgraced financier and continues to miss deadlines for the release of the remaining files.
Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, co-authors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, previously called for an independent monitor to be appointed to oversee the release of files from a closed case involving Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former madam, who is currently serving 20 years behind bars for procuring young women and girls for the sick scheme.
Massie and Khanna stated in their filing they shared "urgent and grave concerns about DOJ's failure to comply with the Act as well as the Department’s violations of this Court’s order."
In a stunning twist, the DOJ quietly filed a motion urging the court to reject Khanna and Massie's request, claiming the lawmakers had no authority to call for an independent monitor because neither was involved in Maxwell's case.
Khanna has since claimed the DOJ "misconstrued" his request and explained, "We are informing the Court of serious misconduct by the Department of Justice that requires a remedy, one we believe this Court has the authority to provide, and which victims themselves have requested."