A massive replica of the eyebrow-raising birthday card Donald Trump has been accused of making for his then-pal Jeffrey Epstein has been constructed in Washington, D.C., ahead of what would have been the late convicted pedophile's 73rd birthday on Tuesday, January 20, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The artists behind the infamous Trump-Epstein friendship statue have apparently been hard at work constructing a 10-foot-tall replica birthday card the president has been accused of crafting for the disgraced financier's 50th birthday in 2003.

Trump's infamous signature can easily be seen on the new monument to his former friendship, which has been installed on the National Mall as the Department of Justice filed a motion to keep the Epstein files sealed.