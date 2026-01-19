EXCLUSIVE: Heather Locklear Single and Mingling Again – 'Melrose Place' Blonde 'Has Leaped Back into Dating Pool' After Ending Romance With Childhood Sweetheart Chris Hessler
Jan. 19 2026
Melrose Place alum Heather Locklear has jumped back into the dating pool after ending her romance with childhood sweetheart Chris Heisser, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Heather wishes Chris the best, but she's done with that chapter," shared an insider.
"She's trying to move on and she's been quietly connecting with various gentlemen for a while now. She's going out for dinner dates and having interesting conversations."
Past Flames, Still On Good Terms
The former Dynasty star, 64, briefly dated Heisser, also 64, in high school during the '70s. The two reconnected in 2017 and rekindled their romance. They briefly split in 2019 before reuniting and getting engaged in 2020.
But they never made it to the altar and their once red-hot romance evaporated in "a slow fizzle," said an insider.
"They are still friends and support each other's sobriety," said the source.
The actress also remains on good terms with another former beau, actor Jack Wagner, who played her love interest on Melrose Place.
Heather Chooses Herself Over Romance
The two began dating in 2007 and got engaged in August 2011.
Although they split three months later, they remain cordial, reaching out "just for little things," Wagner shared recently.
"Birthday things or stuff like that. We stay friendly."
With those love affairs behind her, Heather is focusing on herself, according to pals.
"She hasn't given up on love long-term but right now it's more about enjoying herself," noted a source.
"Heather's not feeling pressure to rush into anything, which is a big change from her past behavior. She used to jump straight into a serious relationship days after the last one ended.
"At the same time, she's not looking for casual hookups. So any guy who's looking for a fling can just keep on walking."
Heather Prioritizes Growth, Friendship, Sobriety
"Heather is looking for meaningful experiences and building friendships, hoping one will cook into something special," the insider added.
She also enjoys quality time with her girlfriends as well as daughter Ava, 28, who she shares with ex-hubby, former Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora.
"Heather's main focus is her sobriety, gardening, cooking, and spending quality time with her daughter and her friends," added the source.