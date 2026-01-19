Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Heather Locklear
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Heather Locklear Single and Mingling Again – 'Melrose Place' Blonde 'Has Leaped Back into Dating Pool' After Ending Romance With Childhood Sweetheart Chris Hessler

heather locklear single again melrose place back dating
Source: MEGA

Heather Locklear returned to dating after ending her romance with childhood sweetheart Chris Hessler.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melrose Place alum Heather Locklear has jumped back into the dating pool after ending her romance with childhood sweetheart Chris Heisser, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Heather wishes Chris the best, but she's done with that chapter," shared an insider.

"She's trying to move on and she's been quietly connecting with various gentlemen for a while now. She's going out for dinner dates and having interesting conversations."

Article continues below advertisement

Past Flames, Still On Good Terms

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Heather Locklear has ended her engagement with Chris Heisser, and now, she's returned to to dating.
Source: MEGA

Heather Locklear has ended her engagement with Chris Heisser, and now, she's returned to to dating.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Dynasty star, 64, briefly dated Heisser, also 64, in high school during the '70s. The two reconnected in 2017 and rekindled their romance. They briefly split in 2019 before reuniting and getting engaged in 2020.

But they never made it to the altar and their once red-hot romance evaporated in "a slow fizzle," said an insider.

"They are still friends and support each other's sobriety," said the source.

The actress also remains on good terms with another former beau, actor Jack Wagner, who played her love interest on Melrose Place.

Article continues below advertisement

Heather Chooses Herself Over Romance

Article continues below advertisement
Jack Wagner remains on friendly terms with Locklear years after their split, following their time on 'Melrose Place.'
Source: MEGA

Jack Wagner remains on friendly terms with Locklear years after their split, following their time on 'Melrose Place.'

Article continues below advertisement

The two began dating in 2007 and got engaged in August 2011.

Although they split three months later, they remain cordial, reaching out "just for little things," Wagner shared recently.

"Birthday things or stuff like that. We stay friendly."

With those love affairs behind her, Heather is focusing on herself, according to pals.

"She hasn't given up on love long-term but right now it's more about enjoying herself," noted a source.

"Heather's not feeling pressure to rush into anything, which is a big change from her past behavior. She used to jump straight into a serious relationship days after the last one ended.

"At the same time, she's not looking for casual hookups. So any guy who's looking for a fling can just keep on walking."

Article continues below advertisement

Heather Prioritizes Growth, Friendship, Sobriety

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning to Have Third Baby So She Can Have a Break From Failing Businesses'

Photo of Dolly Parton

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton’s Darkest Birthday — Country Queen Turns 80 While Mourning Husband Carl Dean's Death and Battling Mysterious Health Troubles

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Richie Sambora shares daughter Ava with Locklear, as sources said she prioritizes sobriety, friendships and family.
Source: MEGA

Richie Sambora shares daughter Ava with Locklear, as sources said she prioritizes sobriety, friendships and family.

"Heather is looking for meaningful experiences and building friendships, hoping one will cook into something special," the insider added.

She also enjoys quality time with her girlfriends as well as daughter Ava, 28, who she shares with ex-hubby, former Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora.

"Heather's main focus is her sobriety, gardening, cooking, and spending quality time with her daughter and her friends," added the source.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.