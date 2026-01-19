EXCLUSIVE: Heather Locklear Single and Mingling Again – 'Melrose Place' Blonde 'Has Leaped Back into Dating Pool' After Ending Romance With Childhood Sweetheart Chris Hessler

The two began dating in 2007 and got engaged in August 2011.

Although they split three months later, they remain cordial, reaching out "just for little things," Wagner shared recently.

"Birthday things or stuff like that. We stay friendly."

With those love affairs behind her, Heather is focusing on herself, according to pals.

"She hasn't given up on love long-term but right now it's more about enjoying herself," noted a source.

"Heather's not feeling pressure to rush into anything, which is a big change from her past behavior. She used to jump straight into a serious relationship days after the last one ended.

"At the same time, she's not looking for casual hookups. So any guy who's looking for a fling can just keep on walking."