'I'm Embarrassed': Lara Trump Torched Over Bizarre Dance Moves with Egyptian Rapper in Cringeworthy Video
Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET
Lara Trump is apparently following in her presidential father-in-law's clumsy moves when it comes to dancing, RadarOnline.com can report.
Eric Trump's wife busted a move, and several other things, while filming a music video in President Trump's golf club in Jupiter, Florida.
Lara's Cringeworthy Dance Moves
A viral video from September suddenly reemerged over the weekend, featuring Egyptian actor and singer Mohamed Ramadan teaching the 43-year-old mother of two his signature "Tiger Dance" moves, as the two collaborated together on an upcoming song, set to be released this Friday, January 23.
Ramadan, 37, is a mega-star in the Middle East, with 31 million Instagram followers. He is set to become the first Egyptian artist to headline Madison Square Garden this May.
However, all eyes were on Lara, as footage of her rocking the "Tiger Dance" drew roars of laughter and cringes online.
"I'm embarrassed," one person said, as another pleaded: "Oh, honey, no."
A third person stated: "I’m not even sure what I just watched," while a fourth called the display "the most unseasoned dance ever."
Lara Mocks the President on National TV
One person commented: "She definitely has not been skipping leg day," referring to the exercise fanatic's toned physique – something in which she definitely differs from Donald.
Lara couldn't help pointing out the president's disdain for personal training during a New Year's fitness segment on Fox & Friends on January 2.
After Lara gushed, "We have some people in this administration saying we're gonna start working out at the airport, and I love it," a reference to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's promise to add workout areas in terminals.
Co-host Brian Kilmeade chided: "Not the president. The president said it’s boring."
But Lara took the bait in stride, proudly responding: "I'm working out for all the Trumps, so don't worry about it. We got it going on."
Open For Business
Lara, meanwhile, has turned her love of physical fitness into a business. During a workout day last April, Lara put her sculpted figure on display in a bright red sports top and leggings from her premium activewear brand, Lara Trump Collection.
"In case you thought this week's My View couldn't get any better… we're hitting the gym with @colbycovington," she shared in the upload, which also featured mixed martial artist Colby Covington.
Lara's Healthy and Hectic Lifestyle
On the Trump Organization's official website, Lara opened up about maintaining a healthy lifestyle amid her hectic schedule.
"As an athlete for my entire life, I have always appreciated the way that exercise can affect everything from your physique to your mood," she shared. "I make it a point (although it's often a very early point) to start my day with exercise. As someone who likes to have goals to strive toward, I like to compete in triathlons on a regular basis. It makes going for a run, bike ride, or swim that much more meaningful while I'm doing it."
Lara added, "I hope that my children will one day appreciate how much of a stress reliever and overall positive experience exercise can be."