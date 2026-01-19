Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'I'm Embarrassed': Lara Trump Torched Over Bizarre Dance Moves with Egyptian Rapper in Cringeworthy Video

Lara Trump and Donald Trump
Source: tiktok/mega

Lara Trump's cringe dance moves were reminiscent of the president's dancing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lara Trump is apparently following in her presidential father-in-law's clumsy moves when it comes to dancing, RadarOnline.com can report.

Eric Trump's wife busted a move, and several other things, while filming a music video in President Trump's golf club in Jupiter, Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

Lara's Cringeworthy Dance Moves

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
lara trump and mohamed ramadan
Source: tiktok

Lara joined popular Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan to learn some dance moves.

A viral video from September suddenly reemerged over the weekend, featuring Egyptian actor and singer Mohamed Ramadan teaching the 43-year-old mother of two his signature "Tiger Dance" moves, as the two collaborated together on an upcoming song, set to be released this Friday, January 23.

Ramadan, 37, is a mega-star in the Middle East, with 31 million Instagram followers. He is set to become the first Egyptian artist to headline Madison Square Garden this May.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok

However, all eyes were on Lara, as footage of her rocking the "Tiger Dance" drew roars of laughter and cringes online.

"I'm embarrassed," one person said, as another pleaded: "Oh, honey, no."

A third person stated: "I’m not even sure what I just watched," while a fourth called the display "the most unseasoned dance ever."

Article continues below advertisement

Lara Mocks the President on National TV

lara trump and mohamed ramadan
Source: TikTok

It was all filmed for an upcoming music video featuring a collaboration between the two.

One person commented: "She definitely has not been skipping leg day," referring to the exercise fanatic's toned physique – something in which she definitely differs from Donald.

Lara couldn't help pointing out the president's disdain for personal training during a New Year's fitness segment on Fox & Friends on January 2.

After Lara gushed, "We have some people in this administration saying we're gonna start working out at the airport, and I love it," a reference to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's promise to add workout areas in terminals.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade chided: "Not the president. The president said it’s boring."

But Lara took the bait in stride, proudly responding: "I'm working out for all the Trumps, so don't worry about it. We got it going on."

Article continues below advertisement

Open For Business

lara trump workout.
Source: instagram.com/laraleatrump/

Lara has a whole business wrapped around her obsession with exercise.

Lara, meanwhile, has turned her love of physical fitness into a business. During a workout day last April, Lara put her sculpted figure on display in a bright red sports top and leggings from her premium activewear brand, Lara Trump Collection.

"In case you thought this week's My View couldn't get any better… we're hitting the gym with @colbycovington," she shared in the upload, which also featured mixed martial artist Colby Covington.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split photo of Donald Trump, replica of Jeffrey Epstein birthday card

Massive Recreation of Trump's Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein Put On Display In Washington, D.C. — As DOJ Continues to Stall Release of Files

donald trump and greenland

Livid Trump, 79, Makes Bizarre Threat in Greenland Letter After His Nobel Peace Prize Snub

Lara's Healthy and Hectic Lifestyle

lara trump, donald trump
Source: Fox News/Mega

She chided her father-in-law's disgust of exercise while on 'Fox & Friends'.

On the Trump Organization's official website, Lara opened up about maintaining a healthy lifestyle amid her hectic schedule.

"As an athlete for my entire life, I have always appreciated the way that exercise can affect everything from your physique to your mood," she shared. "I make it a point (although it's often a very early point) to start my day with exercise. As someone who likes to have goals to strive toward, I like to compete in triathlons on a regular basis. It makes going for a run, bike ride, or swim that much more meaningful while I'm doing it."

Lara added, "I hope that my children will one day appreciate how much of a stress reliever and overall positive experience exercise can be."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.