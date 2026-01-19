'I'm Embarrassed': Lara Trump Torched Over Bizarre Dance Moves with Egyptian Rapper in Cringeworthy Video

One person commented: "She definitely has not been skipping leg day," referring to the exercise fanatic's toned physique – something in which she definitely differs from Donald.

Lara couldn't help pointing out the president's disdain for personal training during a New Year's fitness segment on Fox & Friends on January 2.

After Lara gushed, "We have some people in this administration saying we're gonna start working out at the airport, and I love it," a reference to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's promise to add workout areas in terminals.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade chided: "Not the president. The president said it’s boring."

But Lara took the bait in stride, proudly responding: "I'm working out for all the Trumps, so don't worry about it. We got it going on."