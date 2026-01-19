EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning to Have Third Baby So She Can Have a Break From Failing Businesses'

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry , 41, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and now live in California with their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

Meghan Markle is being tipped to welcome a third child in 2026 in a move one well-placed pal tells RadarOnline.com could dramatically reshape her priorities and offer respite from her faltering business and acting efforts.

"She knows it's all been failing, and becoming a mom for the third time would give her the perfect excuse to put a cork in it all."

The insider added: "There is a strong sense that Meghan is tired of trying to make her lifestyle brand and effort to make herself some sort of A-list celebrity work.

Our source said those efforts may soon take a back seat to more motherhood.

Since then, former Suits actress Meghan has pursued a patchwork of ventures spanning media production, podcasting, lifestyle branding and entertainment, with varying degrees of success.

The insider said even though Meghan has recently shot a cameo for the upcoming rom-com Close Personal Friends, she "does not really want to go back to that world full-time."

They added: "It would also give her new content to share!"

In a 2019 conversation with the late primatologist Jane Goodall for British Vogue, guest-edited by Meghan, the Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about environmental responsibility and population growth.

"What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now," he said about the climate crisis.

"We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it's already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying."

Reflecting on how fatherhood had altered his worldview, Harry added: "I view it differently now, without question. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children."

When Jane cautioned: "Not too many," Harry replied: "Two, maximum." Royal commentators note breaking such a public pledge would attract huge scrutiny for the Sussexes.

One said: "They have repeatedly framed their public lives around clearly stated beliefs and personal principles. If they were to go beyond the family size Harry spoke about so publicly, it would almost certainly invite scrutiny and debate, whether justified or not, about how closely their actions continue to align with those earlier commitments."