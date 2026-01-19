Gwyneth Paltrow is 'Insufferable': Goop Queen Faces Backlash Over Very Raunchy Valentine's Day Gift List Including $800 Sex Dice and $230 Toy
Jan. 19 2026, Updated 6:06 p.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow is once again at the center of ridicule and outrage over her lifestyle brand Goop's 2026 Valentine's Day gift guide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics are branding her "insufferable," blasting her picks as "gross" and "vulgar."
'Gross' Picks For 2026 List
From $800 sex dice to a $230 rechargeable couples toy, the assortment has sparked a firestorm of comments.
The backlash also taps into a long‑running narrative about Goop’s penchant for blending wellness branding with steep price tags.
"Lost and vulgar... all at the same time," someone wrote.
"She's so gross and oblivious, obsessed with her nasty bits and stinky candles. Ugh," another said.
"She's insufferable and unappealing," a user declared.
"Why is she so obsessed with this stuff?" someone else wondered.
"She is so gross,' a comment read, while another said, "Overpriced c---… a no thank you."
Another wrote: "Insufferable woman."
"Who actually buys this overpriced cr--ola?" a commenter questioned.
Gifts For the Bedroom
Paltrow's Goop Valentine's Day gift guide features 60 items, including a set of three silver "sex dice" priced at around $780, designed to "reinvent date night" with one die showing body locations in French, another displaying actions in French, and the third featuring icons representing different toys.
For couples seeking a more personal experience, there is a rechargeable intimate toy priced at $79, "designed for couples by women... With a gentle squeeze and an adjustable fit, Hug provides continuous stimulation where you want it most."
Another bedroom item listed was the We-Vibe Chorus Pro, which costs $229 and comes with a remote for you or your partner to control.
Goop also offers a bottle of Sex Oil for $55, marketed for "massage, sexual exploration, and play."
Luxury Items
For those looking for a blend of indulgence and wellness, the guide includes Happy Ending Functional Mushroom Chocolates, priced at $29, made with botanicals and adaptogens, including horny goat weed.
On the luxury side, the Foundrae collar necklace with a heart medallion costs $12,450 and is listed as non-returnable, making it the most expensive item in the guide.
She also included a petite pre-owned Louis Vuitton Monogram jewelry travel case that costs $3,650 to "keep your favorite pieces safe."
The collection also features a laser treatment device for $5,995, designed for skincare and wellness purposes, a cashmere sweater priced at $595, and a red light mat costing approximately $1,200, which claims to "boost circulation, support muscle recovery, and enhance the skin's natural glow."
New Wellness Techniques
This comes after the actress shared her new ways of living, including eating an early dinner, sleeping in the cold, and "gagging down protein 70 times a day" for better bone health.
During a Tuesday, January 6, appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Paltrow did a series of rapid-fire responses to various health and wellness topics.
Sleep — and turning in early around 8 p.m. — has become a top priority for the Iron Man actress, who prefers a noticeably cold bedroom when it's time for bed.
"Well, the older I get, the colder I like it. I like, you know, in the 60s," she confessed.
To fall asleep, "I have to take a bath every night. Have to. Non-negotiable," Paltrow shared. "And if there's not a bathtub, then I have to shower. Like, I got to get the day off with water."
She also shared that she eats dinner as early as 5:45 pm to ensure she gets a good night's sleep.