Gwyneth Paltrow is 'Insufferable': Goop Queen Faces Backlash Over Very Raunchy Valentine's Day Gift List Including $800 Sex Dice and $230 Toy

Critics are branding her "insufferable," blasting her picks as "gross" and "vulgar."

Gwyneth Paltrow is once again at the center of ridicule and outrage over her lifestyle brand Goop' s 2026 Valentine's Day gift guide , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

From $800 sex dice to a $230 rechargeable couples toy, the assortment has sparked a firestorm of comments.

The backlash also taps into a long‑running narrative about Goop’s penchant for blending wellness branding with steep price tags.

"Lost and vulgar... all at the same time," someone wrote.

"She's so gross and oblivious, obsessed with her nasty bits and stinky candles. Ugh," another said.

"She's insufferable and unappealing," a user declared.

"Why is she so obsessed with this stuff?" someone else wondered.

"She is so gross,' a comment read, while another said, "Overpriced c---… a no thank you."

Another wrote: "Insufferable woman."

"Who actually buys this overpriced cr--ola?" a commenter questioned.