Home > Exclusives > Dolly Parton

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton’s Darkest Birthday — Country Queen Turns 80 While Mourning Husband Carl Dean's Death and Battling Mysterious Health Troubles

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's 80th birthday has been marked by heartbreak and health challenges.

Jan. 19 2026, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

Beloved country music star Dolly Parton has entered her 80s with a broken heart and fears for her health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For the first time in nearly six decades, Parton celebrated her birthday without husband Carl Dean. Parton turned 80 on Monday, January 19, almost one year after Carl passed away in March 2025 at age 82.

Since Carl's death, Parton has sparked concern for her health as she's postponed concerts and canceled appearances, while her inner circle was said to fear she's working too hard while still grappling to cope with the loss of her husband.

Parton Sparks Health Fears

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton recently postponed her Vegas residency dates and a Dollywood appearance due to 'health issues.'

Ahead of her 80th birthday, Parton broke the disappointing news to fans that she would not be attending her birthday bash at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

While Parton did not give a specific reason as to why she couldn't attend the event in person, the announcement came on the heels of the singer's difficult decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency dates and a canceled appearance at Dollywood.

"Turns out there was an infection," Parton said in a prerecorded video announcing her Dollywood appearance was off.

"And the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling around this minute… You need a few days to feel better.' So he suggested I not go to Dollywood today."

Parton Announces 'Health Challenges'

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton confessed her doctors told her she 'must have a few procedures' after suffering an infection from kidney stones.

Parton tried to reassure fans everything was fine as she noted, "Don't worry about me, I'm going to be okay. Just can't do it today."

After breaking the news about missing the Dollywood event, fans suffered another blow when Parton cited ongoing "health challenges" as the reason her Vegas concerts would need to be pushed back.

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts," the singer wrote on Instagram. "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures."

Parton Still Struggling to Cope With Husband's Death

Photo of Dolly Parton and Carl Dean
Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM

Parton's husband of nearly 60-years Carl Dead died at age 82 in March 2025.

Parton tried to lighten the mood as she added, "As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

Jokes aside, Parton confessed her "health challenges" served as a wake-up call from God that she needs to "slow down right now."

Insiders previously shared the singer's inner circle were worried she was "driving herself to the brink of death" with her "brutal" work schedule, especially as she continued to pile projects on her plate after Carl's passing.

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Parton's friends feared she was working overtime while struggling to cope with Carl's death.

"She's desperately trying to rally herself back to work, but it is very difficult," a source explained. "The loss is hitting her so hard. Her friends are very worried."

Sources said while Parton has vowed to rest up so she can entertain Vegas crowds, she's still struggling to cope with life without her husband.

"Carl's death knocked the wind right out of her. She's trying to rally herself, but most days she looks lost," the insider continued. "Carl was her rock. She depended on him more than people realized."

