EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton’s Darkest Birthday — Country Queen Turns 80 While Mourning Husband Carl Dean's Death and Battling Mysterious Health Troubles

Beloved country music star Dolly Parton has entered her 80s with a broken heart and fears for her health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For the first time in nearly six decades, Parton celebrated her birthday without husband Carl Dean. Parton turned 80 on Monday, January 19, almost one year after Carl passed away in March 2025 at age 82.

Since Carl's death, Parton has sparked concern for her health as she's postponed concerts and canceled appearances, while her inner circle was said to fear she's working too hard while still grappling to cope with the loss of her husband.