EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue Reveals Her 'Quick Fingers' Saved Her From Jail Hell in Bali After Porn Shoot Raid
Jan. 19 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue has credited her "quick fingers" with sparing her from a brutal prison sentence in Bali after a police raid on a porn shoot left her facing the prospect of 15 years behind bars in Indonesia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Self-styled "gangbang queen" Blue, from Stapleford in Nottinghamshire, was detained last November after Indonesian police stormed a studio where she was filming explicit content – an activity outlawed in the country.
Porn Raid Nightmare As Bali Police Close In
The British national was questioned for 30 hours and told by her lawyers she had a 50-50 chance of being jailed before being released and deported.
Her case has cast a harsh light on Indonesia's strict anti-pornography laws and the risks faced by foreign creators working there.
In a new interview describing the raid, Blue said police believed they had caught her red-handed.
She said: "The police officers raided the studio I was in and found loads of men and just me. They thought, 'We have caught her and there is going to be so much evidence here.'"
Quick Fingers And Deleted Evidence Save The Day
But the porn star added her rapid reactions and reflexes changed the course of events.
"I can be very quick with my fingers to click a delete button," she said.
"In terms of evidence, they were getting very frustrated because they could not find anything."
Blue, real name is Tia Billinger, added she was taken to a local police station and interrogated almost continuously, grabbing only two hours of sleep on an office chair.
"I did 30 hours interrogation first," she said. "That was not prison because I was nonstop being questioned. I got about two hours sleep in an office chair in a corner."
She added the process was relentless and mentally draining.
Interrogation Tactics And Prison Fears Revealed
During questioning, officers repeatedly accused her of filming pornographic material.
"They were telling me they had evidence of porn – asking me what I had been up to and what locations I had been in," she said.
Blue said cops scrolled through her phone, replaying videos in what she described as an attempt to shame her.
"They just tried to do anything they could to try and make me feel awkward or embarrassed," she said, adding she instead mocked her interrogators privately.
The most frightening moment, she said, came when her lawyers warned her how close she was to prison.
"There were only two hours when I felt scared because my lawyers said it was 50-50 whether I was going to prison," she said.
"I spent two hours feeling physically sick and scared."
She also said she feared losing access to clean water and legal help if jailed, referencing the grim reputation of Bali's prisons.
Disgusting Conditions And Infamous Past Resurface
Blue was scathing about the conditions at the police station.
She said the toilets were "smelly and disgusting," adding: "When you ask for toilet paper over there, they say, 'Why do you need that?'"
Blue added British embassy staff later provided wipes, which she had to hold "by the lid" because the squatting area was "covered in urine and poo."
Although she described the ordeal as the worst experience of her life, Blue said her release brought instant relief.
Once she was able to contact people back home, she said, the fear finally subsided, ending a 30-hour ordeal that could have reshaped her future forever.
Blue is infamous for attempting to break the world record for the most number of sexual partners in one day on 12 January 2025.
She subsequently claimed to have had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours, despite her math being questioned by fellow porn stars.
Pornographic film actress Lisa Sparxxx was reported as having set the record in 2004, having sex with 919 men in one day.