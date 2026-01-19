EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue Reveals Her 'Quick Fingers' Saved Her From Jail Hell in Bali After Porn Shoot Raid

Self-styled "gangbang queen" Blue, from Stapleford in Nottinghamshire, was detained last November after Indonesian police stormed a studio where she was filming explicit content – an activity outlawed in the country.

Bonnie Blue has credited her "quick fingers" with sparing her from a brutal prison sentence in Bali after a police raid on a porn shoot left her facing the prospect of 15 years behind bars in Indonesia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She said: "The police officers raided the studio I was in and found loads of men and just me. They thought, 'We have caught her and there is going to be so much evidence here.'"

In a new interview describing the raid, Blue said police believed they had caught her red-handed.

Her case has cast a harsh light on Indonesia's strict anti-pornography laws and the risks faced by foreign creators working there.

The British national was questioned for 30 hours and told by her lawyers she had a 50-50 chance of being jailed before being released and deported.

She added the process was relentless and mentally draining.

"I did 30 hours interrogation first," she said. "That was not prison because I was nonstop being questioned. I got about two hours sleep in an office chair in a corner."

Blue, real name is Tia Billinger, added she was taken to a local police station and interrogated almost continuously, grabbing only two hours of sleep on an office chair.

"In terms of evidence, they were getting very frustrated because they could not find anything."

"I can be very quick with my fingers to click a delete button," she said.

But the porn star added her rapid reactions and reflexes changed the course of events.

During questioning, officers repeatedly accused her of filming pornographic material.

"They were telling me they had evidence of porn – asking me what I had been up to and what locations I had been in," she said.

Blue said cops scrolled through her phone, replaying videos in what she described as an attempt to shame her.

"They just tried to do anything they could to try and make me feel awkward or embarrassed," she said, adding she instead mocked her interrogators privately.

The most frightening moment, she said, came when her lawyers warned her how close she was to prison.

"There were only two hours when I felt scared because my lawyers said it was 50-50 whether I was going to prison," she said.

"I spent two hours feeling physically sick and scared."

She also said she feared losing access to clean water and legal help if jailed, referencing the grim reputation of Bali's prisons.