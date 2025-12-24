EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Blue AIDS Fears Erupt — Watch Moment Man Who Was 936th in Adult Film Star's 1,000-Man Stunt Claim He Was Diagnosed With Killer STD After Event
Dec. 24 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Viral adult film star Bonnie Blue is facing claims her 1,000-man o--- challenge resulted in one participant contracting AIDS, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The brazen "g------ queen" bragged in January this year she had set the world record for the most number of sexual partners in one day, claiming to have had intercourse with 1,057 men in 12 hours.
A Public Warning and Health Concerns
An unnamed man has now taken to social media to post a video saying it left him with a string of deadly STDs, including AIDS.
He says to the camera, "I was one of the guys who took part in the Bonnie Blue 1,000-man challenge. First things first, I do want to say, her s--- was kind of fire, I'm not gonna lie. Unfortunately, since then, I have contracted AIDS, herpes, and multiple other STDs."
The man added: "I was actually one of the last people to go. I think I was number 936."
Urging other participants to head to a sexual health clinic, he also declared: "If you were one of the guys there, you should probably go and get tested."
It is not clear if the video is a hoax, and Blue has not publicly commented on the clip, which was shared on Instagram by an account with the handle RadioOneAfrica.
Risking It For Millions
There is no suggestion Blue has STDs.
One critic of the man who appears in the clip posted in the comments section: "Why have a little pleasure for a little season of your life to face a lifetime of consequences? You play with fire, you'd better expect to be burned."
Another dismissed the clip as a fake, saying: "You can't contract AIDS only HIV. AIDS doesn't develop that fast."
It comes after Blue, 26, admitted she would risk getting HIV for her work as she makes more than $1million a month through her p--- work.
In the wake of her 1,000-man g------ she also insisted she's not open to finding love. Her o--- challenge has been slammed by some fellow p--- stars as "fake" and "mathematically impossible."
But Blue insists it was genuine, saying she bedded exactly 1,057 men during her "challenge."
Financial Success and Calculated Risk
She insisted the men involved wore condoms in a bid to prevent any transmission of infection.
Blue admitted after the o---: "HIV is the big one. And I still choose to do it – I'm happy to risk the things I risk to do."
She added she had hit $1.4million in earnings a month, while keeping her family on her payroll. Blue – real name Tia Billinger – has come under fire for her recent "Bang Bus" challenges and vows to have s--- with "barely legal" lads.
International Legal Fallout
Her latest stunt has resulted in her being banned from Indonesia for 10 years over content production authorities said could spark "public unrest."
Immigration officials revealed her ban after she was deported from Bali earlier this month. Her ban from the country came after police raided a studio in Badung, a popular tourist district near Bali's provincial capital of Denpasar.
Blue was handcuffed alongside two British men and an Australian man on suspicion of producing adult film content.
A box of condoms, lubricant, flash drives, two sheets of V-----, and nine ink necklaces were impounded by cops at the villa where they were seized.
Yuldi Yusman, acting head of the Directorate General of immigration, said authorities "found that they entered Indonesia using a visa on arrival for commercial content production that could potentially cause public unrest."
He added: "Therefore, we imposed a 10-year entry ban because these activities are not in line with the government's efforts to maintain Bali's quality tourism image and respect for local cultural values."