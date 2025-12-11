'Banned!' Bonnie Blue 'Blacklisted' From Indonesia for 'at Least 10 Years' After Adult Film Star Was Arrested While Looking for 'Barely Legal' Partners for Content

Controversial British adult film star Bonnie Blue has been banned from Indonesia for "at least 10 years" and will be deported from the country in 48 hours over explicit content found on her cell phone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is expected to be deported from Bali on Saturday, December 13, after local police searched her phone and found an X-rated video of the OnlyFans creator and a man.

She was detained by police on Friday, December 5, while visiting the country as part of her problematic "BangBus Tour."