'Banned!' Bonnie Blue 'Blacklisted' From Indonesia for 'at Least 10 Years' After Adult Film Star Was Arrested While Looking for 'Barely Legal' Partners for Content
Dec. 11 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Controversial British adult film star Bonnie Blue has been banned from Indonesia for "at least 10 years" and will be deported from the country in 48 hours over explicit content found on her cell phone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is expected to be deported from Bali on Saturday, December 13, after local police searched her phone and found an X-rated video of the OnlyFans creator and a man.
She was detained by police on Friday, December 5, while visiting the country as part of her problematic "BangBus Tour."
Blue Faces Trial, Deportation in Bali
The 26-year-old initially faced up to 15 years behind bars if it was discovered she created the explicit content while in Bali, but police said the video clip did not feature any nudity or genitalia.
Local law enforcement was also unable to prove where and when the video was filmed or if it was shared online.
While Bali police were not able to pin anything significant charges on Blue for the video, an immigration investigation found she breached her tourist visa by illegally using her infamous tour bus in the country.
She's now set to stand trial for the tourist visa violation on Friday, December 12.
Blue Accused of Violating Traffic Laws
Badung Police and immigration official shared details of their investigation findings ahead of Blue's trial and subsequent deportation.
Blue has been accused of violating the country's traffic laws by using her tour bus to pick up "barely legal" male tourists to promote her "schoolies" tour, which could violate a regulation prohibiting the use of "goods vehicles or open-air trucks" without a valid purpose.
"We have coordinated with the court, we will conduct fast trial for the traffic law violation," Police Chief Arif Batubara announced. "Tomorrow the trial will be held at Denpasar District Court."
The adult film star is said to have told local police she did not personally drive the bus, which was allegedly being operated by Liam Andrew Jackson, a member of her crew who does not have an international driver's license.
An immigration official reportedly told the Daily Mail they expect the adult content creator to be banned from visiting the country for "at least 10 years."
"They have misused the visa they have to make content in Bali," immigration chief Heru Winarko said. "They will be blacklisted from entering Indonesia for at least 10 years (that) could be extended.
If convicted, Blue could be sentenced to up to one month in jail or pay a fine of 250,000 Rupiah, about $15 USD.
This isn't the first time Blue has been kicked out of a country over her content.
She came under fire last year for attempting a similar stunt with "barely legal" men in Australia.
Blue's 12-month tourist visa was revoked after she announced her intent to travel Down Under during "Schoolies week" and sleep with young men for free on the condition they allowed her to film the intimate act for OnlyFans.
Meanwhile, Blue recently hinted at the possibility of for her schoolies tour despite the ban, thanks to her "good lawyers."