Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue Remains Behind Bars in Bali as '17 Men Arrested' in Connection With OnlyFans Star's X-rated Tour of Holiday Island

picture of Bonnie blue
Source: @bonnieblue;Instagram

Seventeen tourists have been arrested over Bonnie Blue's latest controversial s-- stunt in Bali.

Dec. 8 2025, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

Seventeen male tourists have reportedly been arrested in connection with OnlyFans' star Bonnie Blue's latest s-- stunt in Bali — which could see her deported.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the tourists, aged between 19 and 40 —14 of whom are rumored to be Australian — were detained along with the self-titled "O--- Queen" due to the alleged creation of adult material, which is strictly banned in Indonesia.

Multiple Arrests In Bali

picture of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue;Instagram

Blue has been touring around Bali attempting to film X-rated content.

Police and a team of officers from the Immigration Department have since raided a holiday rental in Pererenan Village, Mengwi District, dubbed locally as "an obscene video studio", which is suspected of being used to produce "content containing (adult material) or immoral elements."

According to reports, cops confiscated a number of items from the studio, including lubricant, nine pink necklaces, a box of condoms, flash drives, numerous cameras, and two sheets of V----- pills that had already been dipped into.

The infamous BangBus and its ownership certificate were also taken in as evidence.

Blue's passport has been taken from her and she is still being questioned by Indonesian immigration.

Deportation Threat

Picture of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue;Instagram

Blue could face deportation from Bali due to filming adult film material, which is illegal in Indonesia.

The British adult film star, real name Tia Billinger, was in Bali on her BangBus Tour aiming to sleep with "barely legal" holiday makers as part of a new content drive.

Filming such X-rated material is Bali was always a big risk for the adult star, given Indonesia's strict rules regarding p----------.

And according to a fellow OnlyFans' star Annie Knight, Blue was warned about potential implications.

The Aussie said: "It's really not surprising. You go to a country where s-- work is illegal and you do s-- work, you're going to get arrested."

On her attempts to warn her X-rated rival, she added: "She decided to go ahead with her plans … she made a decision and it hasn’t paid off."

Knight added that she does hope her former friend is alright.

Confiscated Items From Video Shoot

picture of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue;Instagram

Condoms, lube and pink necklaces were confiscated by cops from a video studio Blue was allegedly using.

"That being said, I hope she’s okay as being arrested in another country must be a terrifying experience and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone."

Blue announced herself in Bali on social media and planned on traveling to party hotspots and documenting it online.

She wrote in a post: "Hey boys, those that are going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means."

She also filmed herself driving around in the bus with young men in the back.

picture of Bonnie blue
Source: @bonnieblue;Instagram

Blue was warned about filming X-rated content in Bali by a fellow adult star.

When she asked one if he had a message for his parents, he said he was being a "good boy" and just "living Bali life."

Blue caused shockwaves courtesy of her s-- stunts, which included her claim she bedded more than 1,000 men in one day.

When discussing sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours, Blue shockingly admitted: "A number I am very proud of."

And it's not just her that is "proud" of her record break, as she added: "You'll think I'm joking, my family are so proud of what I do."

